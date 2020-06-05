St. Mary's County commissioners agenda for Tuesday, June 9

9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
9:05 a.m. Department of aging and human services: Request for public hearing on Community Development Block Grant #1 (St. Mary's County)
9:10 a.m. Department of aging and human service: Request for public hearing on Community Development Block Grant #2 (regional)
9:15 a.m. County administrator
10 a.m. Department of public works and transportation: Public hearing on proposed new ordinance for illicit stormwater discharge detection and elimination.
10:15 a.m. County commissioners
10:25 a.m. Executive session: Personnel; boards, committees and commissions; litigation; and real property
Adjourn
11 a.m. Encroachment mitigation and prevention joint meeting of commissioners and NAS Patuxent River Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Cox (via Webex)
Adjourn
Although the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown remains closed to the public, the commissioners’ meeting can be seen at www.stmarysmd.com, Atlantic Broadband’s Channel 95 or the county’s YouTube channel. Regarding Tuesday's 10 a.m. public hearing, written comments may be submitted by email to CCMC@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234, to speak at the public hearing.