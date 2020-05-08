St. Mary's County commissioners agenda for Tuesday, May 12

Leonardtown, MD (20650)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.