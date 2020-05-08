You are the owner of this article.
St. Mary's County commissioners agenda for Tuesday, May 12

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

9 a.m. Invocation and pledge; approval of consent agenda

9:05 a.m. County administrator

9:30 a.m. Department of finance: Request for public hearing — supplemental appropriation CARES grant ordinance

9:35 a.m. Department of finance: Budget work session

11:35 a.m. County commissioners

11:45 a.m. Executive session: Personnel and real property

Adjourn

