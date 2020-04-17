You are the owner of this article.
St. Mary's County commissioners meeting agenda for Tuesday, April 21

9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda

9:05 a.m. Commissioners acting as St. Mary’s County Board of Health

9:15 a.m. Department of finance: Public hearing on supplemental appropriation ordinance

9:25 a.m. County administrator

10:10 a.m. County commissioners

Adjourn

6:30 p.m. Department of finance: Public hearing on FY 2021 recommended budget

Although the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown remains closed to the public, the commissioners’ meeting and budget public hearing can be seen at www.stmarysmd.com, Atlantic Broadband’s Channel 95 or on the county government’s YouTube channel.

