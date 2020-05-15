You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

St. Mary's County commissioners meeting agenda for Tuesday, May 19

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

9 a.m. Invocation and pledge; Approval of consent agenda

9:05 a.m. St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission: FY2021 capital improvement

budget and FY2022—2026 plan

9:50 a.m. St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission: Department of housing and community development loan application

10:05 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Decision — amendments to Chapter 285, Use Number 98, utility, minor, of the Comprehensive Zoning

Ordinance

10:10 a.m. Department of public works and transportation: Request for public hearing — proposed new ordinance for stormwater illicit discharge detection and elimination

10:20 a.m. Department of finance: Set tax rates and approve FY2021 budget

10:40 a.m. County administrator

11:10 a.m. County commissioners

Adjourn

Newsletters