Testing and vaccinations

• Rapid PCR testing for COVID-19 will be held 8 a.m. to noon Mondays to Fridays at the Lexington Park Health Hub, 21625 Great Mills road in Lexington Park. Results are typically available in 30 minutes. To make an appointment, call 301-997-8232.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters