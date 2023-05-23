• Rapid PCR testing for COVID-19 will be held 8 a.m. to noon Mondays to Fridays at the Lexington Park Health Hub, 21625 Great Mills road in Lexington Park. Results are typically available in 30 minutes. To make an appointment, call 301-997-8232.
• COVID-19 vaccinations will be given by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at 21580 Peabody St. in Leonardtown. To make an appointment, call 301-475-4330.
Vaccination clinics
Back-to-school vaccination clinics for ages 18 and younger will be held at the following locations on the following dates:
• Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Center at 19856 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park — 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11; 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9.
• Margaret Brent Middle School-Based Health Center — 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25; 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 28; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26.
School-based health centers are available to all St. Mary’s County Public Schools students and staff 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at:
• Spring Ridge Middle School, 19856 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. To make an appointment, call 240-434-6059.
• Margaret Brent Middle School, 29675 Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville. To make an appointment, call 240-434-6060.
Upcoming
• A Vaping/Tobacco After School Informational Session for parents, students and staff will be held 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Spring Ridge Middle School, 19856 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.
• The Health Hub will hold an open house 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. For more information, go to www.smchd.org/hub.
• A community briefing on cannabis legalization will be held virtually 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
• St. Mary’s County residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to complete a brief, anonymous survey, the results of which will assist local healthcare services and other community resources to address post-COVID conditions. To take part in the survey, go to www.smchd.org/post-covid, or if assistance is required to complete the survey, call 301-475-4330 and ask for the COVID-19 Call Center.
• Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will hold its annual meeting Monday, Aug. 28, at the University of Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport Road in California.