It’s that time of year again when Santa Claus will be touring numerous Southern Maryland communities spreading Christmas cheer. Here’s a rundown on the St. Mary's County streets Santa will travel, courtesy of local volunteer fire departments.
Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department
Dec. 10 — Livingston Drive, Barbara Court, Dandelion Drive, Laura Court, Shannon Court, Greenhead Drive, Wood Duck court, 4 Seasons Drive, Oakleaf Circle, Hill and Dale Drive, Autumnwood Drive and Parlett Morgan Road.
Dec. 11 — Charlotte Hall Road, Gershwin Road, Bach Drive, Handel Drive, Mohawk Court/Pueblo Way, Mt. Wolf Road, Indian Creek Drive, Seminole Lane, Apache Roadf, Comanche Lane, Cheyenne Court, White Drive, Hunter Court, Chappelear Drive, Pleasant View Drive, Vinessa Court, Walter Court and Serenity Lane.
Dec. 12 — Laurel Ridge Drive, Jennifer Drive, Overlook Court, Arlington Drive, Eldorado Farm Lane, Finch Court, Edinborough Drive, West edinview Court, East Edinview Court and Wanda Lane.
Dec. 16 — Golden Beach Road, Oak Acres Drive, Hickory Drive, Donna Drive, Cheryl Court, Holly Drive, Huntt Court, Dudley Road, Old Golden Beach Road, Summit Hill Drive, Summit Court, Suite Landing Road, Thomas Drive, Shaw Court, Melissa Court, Pocahontas Drive, Blackfoot Drive, Hiawatha Court, Moccasin Court, Coshise Court, Oak Road, Jarell Drive, Gunther Court, Mason Drive, Vincent Circle, Walnut Circle, Ann Circle, Therese Circle, Daniel Circle, Richard Circle, Dogwood Circle, Birch Circle and Claire Circle.
Dec. 17 — Golden Beach Road, Therese Circle, Dogwood Circle, Crosswinds Drive, Dockser Drive, Shore View Drive, Waterview Drive, Burton Road, Bay Drive, Washington Road and Beach Drive.
Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
Dec. 11 — Mervell Dean Road, from Joy Chapel Road north to Rt. 235, and Old Three Notch Road.