Flag day festivities slated
Following a year with little Flag Day action, the St. Mary’s County Government is again hosting its annual Flag Day Ceremony on Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the county’s governmental center in Leonardtown.
American Legion Post 221 from Avenue will lead a flag retirement ceremony, and the Elks Lodge 2092 will prepare a Flag Day service, including a reading of the American flag’s history and music from the St. Mary’s Ryken Youth Honors Chorus.
Prepare for hurricane season
Atlantic hurricane season began this week, and will last until the end of November, so county officials are encouraging residents to prepare.
“With last year’s record-breaking season, historic rainfall, and flooding in St. Mary’s County, citizens need to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season,” County Emergency Services Director Stephen Walker said.
Residents can prepare by making a kit including a portable radio, batteries, medical supplies, phone numbers, bottled water and other essential household items.
Museums hosting LEGO challenge
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division announced this week they will be hosting a LEGO lighthouse building challenge in honor of the Piney Point Lighthouse’s 185th anniversary.
The challenge will be split into age categories of children ages 7 to 11, 12 to 15, and 16 and up. LEGO lighthouses can be brought to the Piney Point Lighthouse for display and judging from July 21 to 30.
Lighthouses must be at least one foot tall and under three feet tall.
Registration is required, but free, by calling 301-994-1471.
St. Clement’s Island to host annual Heritage Day festival this Saturday
The St. Clement’s Island Museum will be hosting St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At the event, the public can enjoy a day of free activities and programs, including games, lighthouse tours, traditional music and more, in addition to free water taxi rides to the island.
Historical interpreters will offer inside into colonial living, teach navigation techniques and tell about the Newtowne Manor House in Compton. The museum will offer replica coins to children who visit and complete all of the activities and presenters.
Emergency broadband and computer benefits open
A temporary discount to broadband service, and money for one-time computer purchases, is now available through the St. Mary’s County government and the Federal Communications Commission.
The program offers a discount of up to $50 a month toward broadband service, and an up to $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a laptop, computer or tablet if the household contributes between $10 and $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
Households are eligible if one member of the home has an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines, or participates in SNAP, Medicaid, or FCC’s Lifeline, or has been approved to receive free and reduced-price school lunches or school breakfast, or has received a Federal Pell Grant, has experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since the end of February 2020, with a total 2020 income of below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers, or meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Enrollment for the program started Wednesday, May 12. For more information on entering the program in St. Mary’s, visit www.atlanticbb.com/ebb for Atlantic Broadband or https://tinyurl.com/33un85ta for Comcast.
Museums in county are free for active military and families
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is offering free admission for actively serving members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members now through Monday, Sept. 6.
The Blue Stars Museum Program will allow the free admission at the counties paid museums, which are the St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. The county’s Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all. Free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Conventions common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. The military ID holder can be either an active duty service member or other dependent family member with the appropriate ID card. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program. Spouses of deployed military are eligible for Blue Star Museums with appropriate identification.
Public input encouraged in comprehensive plan update
The public is encouraged to contribute in the updating of the county’s comprehensive plan, which is set to be updated in 2024.
The comprehensive plan designates areas of the county for certain development, growth, land use, housing, transportation, historic preservation and economic development purposes.
Those who are interested in participating are asked to sign up on a contact list by emailing Kwasi Bosompem at kwasi.bosompem@stmarysmd.com.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/lugm/comprehensiveplanupdate/.