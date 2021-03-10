Fuller tapped as lifetime achievement winner
Port of Leonardtown Winery owner Masae Grace Fuller will be honored by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women next week as the first Ruth Bader Ginsberg Lifetime Achievement Award nominee, following a life of service to St. Mary’s institutions.
Fuller was selected for her dedication to groups like the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen and the St. Mary’s Optimists Club, as well as her work establishing a $10,000 College of Southern Maryland scholarship for trade students, Norma Pipkin, the chair of the Commission for Women, said.
The Commission for Women will be holding its annual symposium virtually next week, at 6 p.m. on March 18 on the commission’s Facebook page, available at www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen.
Emergency advisory messaging updated
St. Mary’s Emergency Services recently updated its account with the CodeRED high-speed notification, which allows message recipients to identify calls coming through the CodeRed notification service and the weather warning service.
CodeRED gives St. Mary’s officials the ability to message targeted areas or the entire county quickly. To check if you are in the database, visit www.stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered.asp and follow the “CodeRED Signup” link. Residents can also text SMCEMA to 99411 to enroll your mobile phone’s information.
CodeRED Weather Warning is an opt-in only system that taps into the National Weather service’s storm-based warnings
Replica Fresnel lens installed at museum
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently unveiled a replica fifth-order Fresnel lens exhibit at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.
The “intricate and unique” lens is an exact reproduction of the original apparatus that lit Piney Point Lighthouse’s tower and guided mariners to safety on the Potomac, according to the museum. It was purchased from, created and installed by Florida-based Artworks Florida Classic Fresnel Lenses LLC after several years of fundraising by the Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums. The reproduction lens costed around $30,000 to produce.