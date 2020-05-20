St. Mary's government briefs

Public hearing on CARES Act
The County Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a public hearing Tuesday, June 2, at 9:15 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, Maryland to consider a proposed ordinance for supplemental appropriations to the County’s FY2020 General Fund Operating Budget.
The Commissioners will consider the supplemental appropriation of $19.8 million for the CARES grant to fund emergency costs related to COVID-19. This Federal grant will be $9.9 million for medical and public health items and $9.9 million for county items. This action allows the county to proceed with activities and costs appropriate to respond to the needs of its citizens during this emergency.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is not allowed to be physically present, but may view the meeting on Channel 95 or the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube channel. Citizens may also listen by calling 301-579-7236, access code 963443. The press is permitted to attend.
In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:
a. Written Comments via Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com
b. Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD, 20650
c. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public hearing.
d. Submit a 3-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com through Thursday, May 28, by 5 p.m.
All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the public hearing.
County government operations set for Memorial Day
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s County Government Offices remain closed to the public. However, for the Memorial Day Holiday Monday, May 25, all county government administrative telework offices will also be closed.
The St. Andrews Landfill, six Convenience Centers and St. Mary’s Transit System will likewise be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. The Convenience Centers and the STS will be open for regular business hours before and after the observed holiday. St. Andrews Landfill will be open the Saturday before Memorial Day and will reopen for regular service hours Tuesday, May 26.
Additionally, the COVID-19 Community Call Center will also be closed, Monday, May 25, but will reopen for callers with COVID-19 related questions at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. The COVID-19 Community Call Center number is 301-475-4911 and is operated in collaboration with the St. Mary’s County Health Department.
For more information, visit the St. Mary’s County Government website.
Local board meeting canceled
The Local Management Board meeting scheduled for Friday, May 15, has been canceled. Information for the regularly scheduled meeting planned for Friday, June 19, will be forthcoming.
For more information, email Kelsey Bush, Youth Coordinator and Local Management Board Liaison with the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, at Kelsey.Bush@stmarysmd.com.
Department offers call-in census assistance
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services is proud to support the 2020 Census by offering call-in assistance to the community. Anyone seeking help completing their 2020 Census should contact Jenny Beyer, MAP coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057.
According to the United States Census Website, the census collects demographic information that can affect federal funding, Congressional representation, and much more. For more information about the 2020 Census and the importance of your participation, visit https://2020census.gov.
Transit system to provide additional service
St. Mary’s Transit System has added Bus Route 3 and will begin running this service every other hour along Route 5 from Lexington Park to Leonardtown, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting this Wednesday, May 13.
STS will continue to operate the following schedules:
On Mondays through Fridays: Rt. 7, Southern Route, every hour, 6 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Rt. 11, Great Mills/California Route, every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Rt. 12, Leonardtown Route NB/SB, every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Saturdays: Rt. 11, Great Mills/California Route, every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Rt. 12, Leonardtown Route NB/SB, every hour, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Sundays: Rt. 11, Great Mills/California Route, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Rt. 12, Leonardtown, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 precautions on all buses include the following:
Riders should restrict trips to essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.
To minimize operator contact, passenger must place fare or ticket in the fare box or show their monthly pass or daily pass while boarding the bus.
No more than 9 passengers are allowed on the bus at a time. Additional riders must wait until the following hour to ride the bus. First responders and medical service workers will be given priority boarding.
All passengers are required to wear a face cover before boarding the bus.
Mobility: ADA and SSTAP paratransit service will continue to book and provide medical trips such as dialysis, chemotherapy, hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities, as well as trips to pharmacies and grocery stores.
Rider safety is our paramount concern and St. Mary’s County Transit System performs daily wipe-down of buses and paratransit vehicles; as well as disinfecting areas of high passenger touchpoints.
Riders needing assistance with trip planning, lost and found, or other transportation related questions can contact the STS Transit Information Contact Center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120 or 1121. Residents can also visit the STS website.
Department to perform asphalt overlay
The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation will be performing construction work and asphalt overlay on various county roadways.
The placement of asphalt will begin on or about Monday, May 11, 2020, and continue through Sunday, May 31, 2020, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following roadways: Lucas Cove Road, Lucas Cove Lane, Bowles Road, Stoney Run Drive, Abell's Run Drive, Rosalind Drive, Dudley Court, Mill Point Road, Daniels Road and Duke Hearts Creek.
Asphalt overlay is routine maintenance performed to extend the life of county roadways. To see a list of roads with planned or scheduled asphalt overlay work visit the DPW&T webpage or, for more information, contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation Construction and Inspection Division at 301-475-4200, ext. 3531.
'Adopt an egg' program
The public is invited to support the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum’s new Osprey Exhibit through the “Adopt an Egg” program. Set to open this summer, the exhibit is part of several new permanent displays going into Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.
April Havens, Site Manager of Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, is putting the finishing touches on plans for these new exhibits at the museum. “Osprey are such an integral part of our Potomac River watershed, returning each spring to a nest within sight of the museum’s newly renovated exhibit space. We have a large picture window on the second floor that provides the perfect viewing spot as the monogamous osprey reunite with their mate, repair their nest and begin courtship. The new exhibit will teach visitors about the many unique habits of our seasonal fish hawk residents,” revealed Havens.
Part of the exhibit will include museum-quality osprey egg replicas and other bird eggs for comparison. Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, said, “We are asking sponsors to “Adopt an Egg” for display and a second egg for hands-on learning programs. With the temporary closure of the museums in March, many of our events, donation and fundraising opportunities have been lost and we thought this would be a novel, fun way to support future exhibits and programs.”
Jayne Walsh, Museum Stores Manager, developed the new online Museum Store, where interested sponsors can find more information about the program: “The replica eggs and other items needed will be available online for adoption by patrons. We will recognize all the “Adopters” with an adoption certificate and a sponsor plaque on display in the museum itself. This is a super fun opportunity for families to affordably fund a bit of the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum displays - so get online and pick your egg to adopt!”
To find out how you can take part in this program, visit http://FriendsMuseumStore.Square.Site.
Local museums offer online museum stores
The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse Museums have launched a new online museum store this year with a selection of merchandise that can be shipped directly to your home without having to step into the temporarily closed on-site museum stores.
Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, reports, “We are fortunate that the website was already up and running as a part of our goal to expand services, sales and Friends memberships before needing to close the museums and stores for the safety of our visitors. The museum store manager has been adding store merchandise daily to the e-commerce site, so shoppers will be pleased at the selection.”
To encourage and promote sales, the Friends are offering free shipping for a limited time on all purchases. There is a diverse offering of merchandise on the site, including books about regional history, St. Clement’s Island, and Drayden African American Schoolhouse; Blackistone and Piney Point lighthouse ornaments; decal; pins; magnets; Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival merchandise; Memberships; and much more.
“We have also decided to introduce our new line of Capt. Sam’s Oyster can t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts and sweatshirts through the website” said Jayne Walsh, Museum Store Manager. The new Capt. Sam's Oyster Can merchandise features the original oyster can logo and commemorates the Bailey Family's historic contribution to the oyster industry in St. Mary's County.
“The Museum Stores planned to introduce the line early spring, but the items were already designed and produced locally by Custom Promotions & Embroidery. A purchase now online does triple duty by supporting the Friends organization, the Museum Division and a St. Mary’s County business.” Walsh adds.
To access the museums online store, simply visit https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site or head to the Friends’ Facebook pages at Facebook.com/FriendsSCI and Facebook.com/FriendsofPineyPoint and click on the “Shop Now” button.
Department event update
Due to continued COVID-19 emergency public closures, Law Day, originally scheduled for Friday, May 1, at all three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern), has been canceled. Individuals already registered for this event to meet with a lawyer and fill out an Advance Health Care form will be contacted by phone.
The 20th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, initially scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, has been rescheduled. This event will now take place Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. at the 5 South Event Center in Callaway, Md. The Department of Aging & Human Services appreciates the public’s understanding during this time and looks forward to honoring the Officers of the Year and local law enforcement agencies this summer.
For more information, contact Sarah Miller, Community Programs & Outreach Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.
Flags lowered to honor local volunteer firefighter
This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland state flag and the St. Mary’s County flag immediately lowered to half-staff. This action is in honor of Bay District Volunteer firefighter Marcus Paxton, who died April 10, 2020.
The flags are to remain lowered until sunset the day of his interment on a date to be determined.
According to Bay District Volunteer Fire Department President Wayne Johnson, Marcus Paxton was an active senior member of the department, a medic with Charles County, and a paramedic serving in Baltimore City. “The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department is mourning his loss and sends our condolences to his family,” said Mr. Johnson.
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County extend their deepest sympathies to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the family of Mr. Paxton. “We are saddened to hear of the death of Mr. Paxton and recognize this deep loss to our community,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-475-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.