St. Mary's government briefs

Public hearing on communications tower set
A public hearing will be held by the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals on Thursday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown to hear the following case: CUAP 19-135-002, Queen Tree Communication Tower, conditional use approval pursuant to Chapter 25 of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for use type 91, communication tower, commercial. The property is located at 41220 Oakville Road in Mechanicsville, as shown on Tax Map 14, Grid 22, Parcel 79, in the Rural Preservation District.
Public hearings may be viewed on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and YouTube. Citizens may listen to the hearing by calling 301-579-7236 using access code 963443.
Due to social distancing guidelines at this time, the public hearings will not be open to the public. Members of the press may attend.
In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via email to Sherrie.Young@stmarysmd.com; by mail to Land Use & Growth Management, BOA, P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD, 20650; by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1234; or by submitting a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by May 4.
The Board of Appeals will consider all submissions at the hearing. For more information on viewing, listening to, or submitting comments via telephone or video clip, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71528.
If you have any questions regarding the Queen Tree communication tower conditional use request, contact Sherrie Young at 301-475-4200, ext. 71522, or sherrie.young@stmarysmd.com.
Date extended for easement cycle applications
The Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation has extended the date for receiving applications for the fiscal 2021 easement cycle until May 15.
A landowner who has a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, is not in the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county and has a minimum of 50% Class I, II, or III soils can apply to sell an easement to MALPF.
It is yet to be determined how many applications MALPF will accept from each county. All easement applications must be received by the Department of Economic Development Agriculture Division by May 15.
Once applications are received, they will be ranked by the St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board using the state mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment system. The top ranked applications will be submitted to the state for easement consideration.
For more information and applications, call the Department of Economic Development Agriculture Division at 240-309-4021.
Local museums offer online museum stores
The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse Museums have launched a new online museum store this year with a selection of merchandise that can be shipped directly to your home without having to step into the temporarily closed on-site museum stores.
Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, reports, “We are fortunate that the website was already up and running as a part of our goal to expand services, sales and Friends memberships before needing to close the museums and stores for the safety of our visitors. The museum store manager has been adding store merchandise daily to the e-commerce site, so shoppers will be pleased at the selection.”
To encourage and promote sales, the Friends are offering free shipping for a limited time on all purchases. There is a diverse offering of merchandise on the site, including books about regional history, St. Clement’s Island, and Drayden African American Schoolhouse; Blackistone and Piney Point lighthouse ornaments; decal; pins; magnets; Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival merchandise; Memberships; and much more.
“We have also decided to introduce our new line of Capt. Sam’s Oyster can t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts and sweatshirts through the website” said Jayne Walsh, Museum Store Manager. The new Capt. Sam's Oyster Can merchandise features the original oyster can logo and commemorates the Bailey Family's historic contribution to the oyster industry in St. Mary's County.
“The Museum Stores planned to introduce the line early spring, but the items were already designed and produced locally by Custom Promotions & Embroidery. A purchase now online does triple duty by supporting the Friends organization, the Museum Division and a St. Mary’s County business.” Walsh adds.
To access the museums online store, simply visit https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site or head to the Friends’ Facebook pages at Facebook.com/FriendsSCI and Facebook.com/FriendsofPineyPoint and click on the “Shop Now” button.
Department event update
Due to continued COVID-19 emergency public closures, Law Day, originally scheduled for Friday, May 1, at all three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern), has been canceled. Individuals already registered for this event to meet with a lawyer and fill out an Advance Health Care form will be contacted by phone.
The 20th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, initially scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, has been rescheduled. This event will now take place Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. at the 5 South Event Center in Callaway, Md. The Department of Aging & Human Services appreciates the public’s understanding during this time and looks forward to honoring the Officers of the Year and local law enforcement agencies this summer.
For more information, contact Sarah Miller, Community Programs & Outreach Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.
Flags lowered to honor local volunteer firefighter
This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland state flag and the St. Mary’s County flag immediately lowered to half-staff. This action is in honor of Bay District Volunteer firefighter Marcus Paxton, who died April 10, 2020.
The flags are to remain lowered until sunset the day of his interment on a date to be determined.
According to Bay District Volunteer Fire Department President Wayne Johnson, Marcus Paxton was an active senior member of the department, a medic with Charles County, and a paramedic serving in Baltimore City. “The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department is mourning his loss and sends our condolences to his family,” said Mr. Johnson.
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County extend their deepest sympathies to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the family of Mr. Paxton. “We are saddened to hear of the death of Mr. Paxton and recognize this deep loss to our community,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-475-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.