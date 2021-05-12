Emergency broadband and computer benefits now open
A temporary discount to broadband service, and money for one-time computer purchases, is now available through the St. Mary’s County government and the Federal Communications Commission.
The program offers a discount of up to $50 a month towards broadband service, and an up to $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a laptop, computer or tablet if the household contributes between $10 and $50 towards the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
Households are eligible if one member of the home has an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines, or participates in SNAP, Medicaid, or FCC’s Lifeline, or has been approved to recieve free and reduced-price school lunches or school breakfast, or has received a Federal Pell Grant, has experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since the end of Feburary 2020, with a total 2020 income of below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers, or meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Enrollment for the program started Wednesday, May 12. For more information on entering the program in St. Mary’s, visit www.atlanticbb.com/ebb for Atlantic Broadband or https://tinyurl.com/33un85ta for Comcast.
Public forum slated for May 25
St. Mary’s Commissioners will host a public forum on Tuesday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ room at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. Residents will be allowed to speak to the commissioners on any topic of their choosing.
The meeting will be accessible to members of the public in person, so long as social distancing guidelines are maintained. The capacity of the meeting room is limited to 33, and those in attendance must wear a mask except for when speaking or eating or drinking, unless they have a disability.
Beyond in-person speaking, county residents can submit comments by email to csmc@stmarysmd.com, by mail to Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650, by a three-minute video submitted to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by Thursday, May 20, or by phone during the public forum by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1234.
The meeting will be televised on St. Mary’s government TV at Channel 95, livestreamed on the county government’s YouTube page, and will be broadcasted by phone on a listen-only line at 301-579-7236, access code 963443.
Museums here are free for active military and families
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is offering free admission for actively serving members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members starting on Saturday, May 15, through Monday, Sept. 6.
The Blue Stars Museum Program will allow the free admission at the counties paid museums, which are the St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. The county’s Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all. Free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Conventions common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum. The military ID holder can be either an active duty service member or other dependent family member with the appropriate ID card. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program. Spouses of deployed military are eligible for Blue Star Museums with appropriate identification.
On May 15, which is Armed Forces Day, only, the museums will extend this free admission offer to retired veteran military members (others in the party, including family, must pay regular admission). Retirees and veterans are only eligible for free admission on Armed Forces Day 2021 and not the entire summer, as the Blue Stars Museum Program is only for active duty personnel.
Dugan appointed as golf course manager
Patrick Dugan has been appointed as the manager for the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant, according to the county government.
Dugan has served as the acting manager for the government-operated golf course for several months, and “his talents in management and leadership have been evident,” a news release from the government says.
For more information on Wicomico Shores Golf Course or the Riverview Restaurant, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/golfcourse/.
DAN BELSON