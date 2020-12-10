It’s that time of the year when Santa Claus will be making his rounds with the St. Mary’s County volunteer fire departments. Here is a round-up of appearances by Santa for the remainder of the month.
St. Mary’s County
Hollywood
Dec. 11: Joy Lane, Pappy’s Way, Hugh Drive, Jones Wharf Road, Hollywood Shores
Dec. 12: Old Three Notch Road, Mervell Dean Road, Joy Chapel Road
Dec. 13: Chaffee Court, Reed Court, Loveville Road, Mar-a-Lee Drive
Dec. 18: North Sandgates Road, South Sandgates Road
Dec. 19: Hollywood Road, Sotterly Road, Vista Road
Leonardtown
Dec. 11: Chestnut Hills, Chestnut Ridge, Wilderness Run, Leonardtown Farms, Megan Lane
Dec. 12: Hanover Farms, Bird Haven, Horseshoe Court, Forest Farms Subdivision
Mechanicsville
Dec. 11: Livingston Drive, Barbara Court, Dandelion Drive, Laura Court, Shannon Court, Greenhead Drive, Wood Duck Court, 4 Seasons Drive, Oakleaf Circle, Hill and Dale Drive, Autumnwood Drive, Parlett Morgan Road
Dec. 12: Charlotte Hall Road, Gershwin Road, Bach Drive, Handel Drive, Mohawk Drive, Mohawk Court/Pueblo Way, Mt. Wolf Road, Indian Creek Drive, Seminole Lane, Apache Road, Comanche Lane, Iroquois Lane, Cheyenne Court, White Drive, Hunter Court, Chappelear Drive, Pleasant View Drive, Vinessa Court, Walter Court, Serenity Lane
Dec. 13: Laurel Ridge Drive, Jennifer Drive, Overlook Court, Arlington Drive, Eldorado Farm Lane, Finch Court, Edinborough Drive, West Edinview Court, East Edinview Court, Wanda Lane
Dec. 17: Golden Beach Road, Oak Acres Drive, Hickory Drive, Donna Drive, Cheryl Court, Holly Drive, Huntt Road, Dudley Road, Old Golden Beach Road, Summit Hill Drive, Summit Court, Suite Landing Road, Thomas Drive, Shaw Court, Melissa Court, Pocahontas Drive, Blackfoot Drive, Hiawatha Court, Moccasin Court, Coshise Court, Oak Road, Jarell Drive, Gunther Court, Mason Drive, Vincent Circle, Walnut Circle, Ann Circle, Therese Circle, Daniel Circle, Richard Circle, Dogwood Circle, Birch Circle, Claire Circle
Dec. 18: Golden Beach Road, Therese Circle, Dogwood Circle, Crosswoods Drive, Dockser Drive, Shore View Drive, Waterview Drive, Burton Road, Bay Drive, Washington Road, Beach Drive
Seventh District
Dec. 11: Dorothy Mae Court, Long Road, Grampton Road, Mount Chance Court, Mount Chance Lane, Hurry Road up to Manor Road, Downs Drive, Kays Way, Thomas Court, Ted Drive, Ted Circle, St. Winifred’s Lane
Dec. 13: Oscar Hayden Road, Taylor Farm Assisted Living, Millpoint Shores, Bay Drive to River Drive to Sunrise Avenue, to McGlue, to Center Avenue, Notley Hall Road, Longview Beach
Dec. 18: Charles Hall Road, Beach Road, Point Breeze Road, Bayview Road, Louis Bailey Road, River Springs Road, Golden Thompson Road, Olen Mattingly Road, Van Ward Road, Morris Point Road, Collinwood Drive, Gerards Cove Road
Second District
Dec. 11: Piney Point Landings, Tall Timbers, Blake Creek Road
Dec. 14: Stark Drive, Lighthouse Road, Clarke Road
Dec. 15: Riverside Farm, Guenther Drive, Stoney Run, Stoney Court, Bates Estates
Dec. 17: Hunting Quarters, Cox’s Run, Camp Cosama Road.
