St. Mary's Santa runs
Staff photo by MARTY MADDEN

It’s that time of the year when Santa Claus will be making his rounds with the St. Mary’s County volunteer fire departments. Here is a round-up of appearances by Santa for the remainder of the month.

St. Mary’s County

Hollywood

Dec. 11: Joy Lane, Pappy’s Way, Hugh Drive, Jones Wharf Road, Hollywood Shores

Dec. 12: Old Three Notch Road, Mervell Dean Road, Joy Chapel Road

Dec. 13: Chaffee Court, Reed Court, Loveville Road, Mar-a-Lee Drive

Dec. 18: North Sandgates Road, South Sandgates Road

Dec. 19: Hollywood Road, Sotterly Road, Vista Road

Leonardtown

Dec. 11: Chestnut Hills, Chestnut Ridge, Wilderness Run, Leonardtown Farms, Megan Lane

Dec. 12: Hanover Farms, Bird Haven, Horseshoe Court, Forest Farms Subdivision

Mechanicsville

Dec. 11: Livingston Drive, Barbara Court, Dandelion Drive, Laura Court, Shannon Court, Greenhead Drive, Wood Duck Court, 4 Seasons Drive, Oakleaf Circle, Hill and Dale Drive, Autumnwood Drive, Parlett Morgan Road

Dec. 12: Charlotte Hall Road, Gershwin Road, Bach Drive, Handel Drive, Mohawk Drive, Mohawk Court/Pueblo Way, Mt. Wolf Road, Indian Creek Drive, Seminole Lane, Apache Road, Comanche Lane, Iroquois Lane, Cheyenne Court, White Drive, Hunter Court, Chappelear Drive, Pleasant View Drive, Vinessa Court, Walter Court, Serenity Lane

Dec. 13: Laurel Ridge Drive, Jennifer Drive, Overlook Court, Arlington Drive, Eldorado Farm Lane, Finch Court, Edinborough Drive, West Edinview Court, East Edinview Court, Wanda Lane

Dec. 17: Golden Beach Road, Oak Acres Drive, Hickory Drive, Donna Drive, Cheryl Court, Holly Drive, Huntt Road, Dudley Road, Old Golden Beach Road, Summit Hill Drive, Summit Court, Suite Landing Road, Thomas Drive, Shaw Court, Melissa Court, Pocahontas Drive, Blackfoot Drive, Hiawatha Court, Moccasin Court, Coshise Court, Oak Road, Jarell Drive, Gunther Court, Mason Drive, Vincent Circle, Walnut Circle, Ann Circle, Therese Circle, Daniel Circle, Richard Circle, Dogwood Circle, Birch Circle, Claire Circle

Dec. 18: Golden Beach Road, Therese Circle, Dogwood Circle, Crosswoods Drive, Dockser Drive, Shore View Drive, Waterview Drive, Burton Road, Bay Drive, Washington Road, Beach Drive

Seventh District

Dec. 11: Dorothy Mae Court, Long Road, Grampton Road, Mount Chance Court, Mount Chance Lane, Hurry Road up to Manor Road, Downs Drive, Kays Way, Thomas Court, Ted Drive, Ted Circle, St. Winifred’s Lane

Dec. 13: Oscar Hayden Road, Taylor Farm Assisted Living, Millpoint Shores, Bay Drive to River Drive to Sunrise Avenue, to McGlue, to Center Avenue, Notley Hall Road, Longview Beach

Dec. 18: Charles Hall Road, Beach Road, Point Breeze Road, Bayview Road, Louis Bailey Road, River Springs Road, Golden Thompson Road, Olen Mattingly Road, Van Ward Road, Morris Point Road, Collinwood Drive, Gerards Cove Road

Second District

Dec. 11: Piney Point Landings, Tall Timbers, Blake Creek Road

Dec. 14: Stark Drive, Lighthouse Road, Clarke Road

Dec. 15: Riverside Farm, Guenther Drive, Stoney Run, Stoney Court, Bates Estates

Dec. 17: Hunting Quarters, Cox’s Run, Camp Cosama Road.

MARTY MADDEN

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews