Tickets still available for jazz festival this weekend
As the weekend of the 20th anniversary of the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival from July 12 to 14 approaches, the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums in a release encouraged people to buy tickets at the discounted advanced-purchase rate of $65 per person. The rate increases to $85 at the door, if any tickets remain after advanced purchases are counted.
The 20th Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, expanded from a one-day event to a three-day 20th anniversary weekend celebration in partnership with the Town of Leonardtown and Visit St. Mary’s MD, is set to occur next week and will feature a plethora of jazz activities, music, seafood and more all weekend long.
On Saturday July 13, the St. Clements Island Museum will be closed to the general public. Only event ticketholders will be admitted.
For more information regarding the festival, view promotional videos, purchase tickets or packages, visit www.PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com.
Commission for Women July meeting canceled
The Commission for Women meeting scheduled for Monday, July 15, has been canceled. The Commission will be holding a retreat later in the month. The next meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 16, in Potomac Building Room 14, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=11.
MetCom partners with Sheriff's Office to beat the heat
MetCom is working with the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office's Lexington Park Community Oriented Policing (COPs) Unit to establish an ongoing partnership on a public summer water spray program as a part of a community outreach and education initiative.
“Enjoying a fire hydrant sprinkler during the hottest days of the summer is an old tradition and we wanted to try and find a way to do that here in St. Mary’s County,” MetCom executive director George Erichsen said.
Event locations are strategically identified by the COPs Unit and coordinated with MetCom’s Operations Water Treatment and Distribution Division. Hydrants are checked and flushed prior to each scheduled event. MetCom provides the spray caps, hydrant wrenches, water meters to control use as well as personnel to open and close the hydrant at the event. The use of water is metered and recorded and promotional materials such as sidewalk chalk, bubbles, coloring books, popsicles, etc. are provided to the participating children, and in some case, participating adults. The inaugural pilot event was held in Colony Square in Lexington Park on June 8, followed by another event on June 27 at Columbia Commons. Another event was planned for Thursday, July 11 at Ronald Drive in Lexington Park.
This program is made possible through the use of spray caps that reduce the flow rate from the hydrants to as low as 25 gallons per minute, as compared to an illegally opened hydrant which can waste between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons per minute.
The fire hydrant spray portion of these events are limited to approximately 20 to 30 minutes. Limiting the duration helps ensure that the participants will not lose interest and stay engaged, helps conserve water during high demand summer months, and ensures that the hydrants are activated only while in use.
“The public benefit and perception of this new initiative far outweighs the costs, even if a small amount of overtime might be needed,” he said. “It costs MetCom about $1.70 to treat 1,000 gallons of water.”
“I am proud to have the Sheriff’s Office working in conjunction with MetCom to provide another community service to the children and residents of Lexington Park,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said. “The Lexington Park COPs unit not only provides law enforcement to the area, but also works to strengthen ties between the Sheriff’s Office and community members.”
Summer reading program for all ages at county libraries
The St. Mary’s County Library invites all ages to participate in "A Universe of Stories" summer reading program from June 17 through Aug. 17. Everyone is welcome to complete challenges to be entered to win Amazon gift cards.
Complete five activities to finish the first challenge and come into any St. Mary’s library branch to pick up a free, glow-in-the-dark T-shirt (sizes from baby onesies all the way up to adult XXXXL). Complete the second, third and fourth challenges to receive a free book of your choosing. Each finished challenge will get you an entry into the library’s end-of-summer Amazon gift card drawings.
Twenty activities give variety and allow you to choose how stimulating to make the summer reading program. Activities can be repeated and are appropriate for all ages. Examples of activities include: read a nonfiction book, listen to an audiobook, attend a library event, read a book that is part of a series and read a graphic novel or comic book.
The library is once again using the Beanstack app to track summer reading, available for both Android and Apple devices. If you do not have access to a device, ask for a paper game board at the library.
Pirates on the Potomac coming to museum
Join your mateys and a few scurvy scalawags for some pirate fun this summer at Piney Point. Pirates on the Potomac, the annual children’s event held at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park, will take place Saturday, July 27.
Pirates on the Potomac includes lots of buccaneering fun. Everyone is encouraged to dress as pirates for the costume contest. This event presents families with the opportunity to learn about Chesapeake Bay and maritime history and heritage as it relates to local pirates who operated around Piney Point. It encourages families to explore the park while children learn buccaneering skills.
This event is geared for children ages 4 to 9 years old. There will be a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each session will have 12 slots for each age group. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $10 per child.
Call 301-944-1471 for more information and to register. Registration begins July 1 and ends July 23. For more information, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call 301-994-1471.
Schoolhouse admission free some weekends
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, will be offering special Open Houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden periodically throughout the year. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses, and its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s history.
The open houses are on the first Saturday of the month and other select special days, April through October. The schoolhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 3, Sept. 7 and Oct. 5. Volunteers will be available on site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history.
For more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open Houses, programs, admission prices and more, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471.
Department of agriculture sponsors pesticide container summer recycling program
The Maryland Department of Agriculture is sponsoring its summer collection program for high density polyethylene pesticide containers for farmers, pesticide applicators, and others who wish to dispose of plastic pesticide containers properly. This program allows for county, state and federal agencies to work collaboratively for environmental protection.
The nearest location to St. Mary’s County that accepts nonlocal pesticide containers is the Frederick County Landfill. collection dates are scheduled for July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The pesticide container recycling program is free and open to all agricultural producers and pesticide applicators.
MDA inspectors will supervise the collection to ensure only triple rinsed or pressure rinsed, clean, plastic HDPE pesticide containers are collected. Specific guidelines and the inspection checklist for the empty pesticide containers and the recycling program itself can be viewed here.
For further information, contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture, pesticide regulation section at 410-841-5710 or visit their website at www.mda.maryland.gov.
Be prepared for Hurricane season
The 2019 hurricane season officially began June 1, and will go until November 30. The hurricane research team at Colorado State University is forecasting 13 named storms for the 2019 season.
St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reminds everyone, staying safe during hurricane season starts with a simple step: have a plan. Prepare for hurricanes by using a simple guide at Ready.gov. Plans should be worked out for all family members. For those animal lovers out there, you need a plan as well.
Plans include figuring out how to determine whether it's safe to hunker down at home during a storm or if you will need to evacuate. If so, there is likely a specific route you should take in the event of evacuations, as many roads may be closed. If you must leave your home, you also need to determine accommodations during the storm.
Predetermining an emergency meeting place and protocol can be helpful. Sometimes local cellphone lines are overloaded during a storm, so consider texting. Another alternative is to have a central out-of-state contact who can relay messages between family members.
The following hurricane names could come into play during the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season (including the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) according to the World Meteorological Organization: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Ferdinand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van and Wendy.
To learn about being prepared for disasters and hazards, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.
Museums’ friends group seeks to fill open board position
The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse Museums is looking to fill an opening on their board of directors. The all-volunteer, nine-member board meets quarterly on the second Thursday of the month.
The Friends is a nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to raise funds in support of historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by St. Mary’s County’s museum division. For more information, please visit www.Facebook.com/FriendsSCI. Anyone interested in filling the board vacancy should contact the Friends at 301-769-2222, and a member of the board will get back in touch.
St. Mary’s farmers markets open for season
All St. Mary’s farmers markets have opened for business.
The California Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until November 16. The location is 22801 Three Notch Road in California, the BAE parking lot.
The Home Grown Farm Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until December 21. The location is 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April. In May, the market will be open Monday through Saturday. From June through August, the market’s hours will extend to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The market will be open with varying hours through November. The location is 37600 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall, near the Charlotte Hall Library.
Art classes offered at museum
St. Clement’s Island Museum is hosting art classes this spring and summer taught by instructor Ellen Duke Wilson. Geared toward children ages 7 to 17, preregistration is required and the price is $3 per child. All materials are provided and participants are asked to bring a light snack. Parents are encouraged to sign up soon, as slots fill up quickly.
Classes are scheduled July 9 to 11, July 23 to 25, and Aug. 6 to 8, from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information regarding St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids, or to sign up, call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723. For more information, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Produce vendors sought for St. Mary’s government center
St. Mary’s County is looking for local produce vendors interested in providing fresh grown produce and locating intermittently during business hours on the St. Mary’s governmental campus in Leonardtown. This also includes offering produce sales and options for subscription services like community supported agriculture. Vendors that accept WIC FMNP/SFMNP and FVC are preferred.
Interested farmer’s produce stand operators/farmers can call the department of human resources at 301-475-4200, ext. 71100. Only actively licensed vendors who carry sufficient auto liability, product liability, and general liability insurance coverages will be considered.
Applications sought for instructors at Great Mills Pool
Recreation and parks is seeking certified water safety instructors for swim lessons for the Great Mills pool.
To apply, applicants can obtain an application at the recreation and parks main office in Leonardtown at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, at the pool next to Great Mills High School, or go online to St. Mary’s recreation and parks and click on www.stmarysmd.com/docs/rpjobopenings.pdf then click on application for employment. For more information, call 301-866-6560.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature. Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers. Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.