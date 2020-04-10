You are the owner of this article.
Time change for school board meeting

  • By Kristen Griffith kgriffith@somdnews.com

The St. Mary's school board is switching its meeting time to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15. The meeting will be closed to the public, open to press and livestreamed at www.smcps.org/streaming. For more information, call 301-475-5511, ext. 32177.

