Virtual town hall on return to St. Mary's schools planned for today

Virtual town hall on return to school planned for today
St. Mary’s public schools will host a virtual town hall today, Wednesday, June 24, at 4 p.m. to discuss the planning process for the return to school in this summer/fall and how the requirements of the Maryland Recovery Plan for Education for the 2020-2021 school year will be addressed. The public can view the meeting here, www.smcps.org/streaming. More information on how the public can submit questions will be available on the website.
School system announces appointments and transfers
The St. Mary's public school system announced a few staff appointments and transfers made recently, including Erich Engel-Cope, a ninth grade teacher at Leonardtown High School, who will be a new assistant principal of Leonardtown Middle School, and Brooke Anthony, an in-school intervention teacher at Spring Ridge Middle, who will be an assistant principal at Chopticon High School starting July 29.
BeeJay Dothard, the academic dean of Fairlead Academy I, will transfer to Great Mills High School as an assistant principal, and Lisa Johnson, an assistant principal at Great Mills, will become the acting dean of Fairlead Academy I beginning July 1.
School board meets today
The St. Mary's board of education will hold a virtual school board meeting today, June 24, at 6 p.m. The meeting is closed to the public but can be viewed at www.smcps.org/streaming. For more information, call 301-475-5511, ext. 32177.
Graduates given government contractor scholarships
Three graduated high school seniors were awarded a scholarship of $1,500 each from Sabre Systems Inc., a defense contractor. Alison Presby and Shawn Taylor were given a STEM scholarship, and Zachary Kirsch was given a Marine Corps memorial scholarship.
Dean leaves SMCM after six years
Leonard Brown, St. Mary's College of Maryland's vice president of student affairs and dean of students, is leaving at the end of the month after six years at the college. He will be replaced by Derek Young, the current executive director of student life.
River concerts held virtually
St. Mary's College of Maryland announced on Monday the annual River Concert Series will be virtual this year and shown every Friday at 7 p.m. starting on June 26. The public can view the concert at www.smcm.edu/river-concert/.