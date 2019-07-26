Volunteers sought to study YMCA option
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking 11 volunteers for a local YMCA Exploratory Committee. This committee will learn about YMCA programs and services, investigate community needs, identify potential locations for a facility, discuss potential facility amenities and gauge fundraising capacity for the purpose of delivering an in-depth report to the commissioners.
The committee will meet monthly for six months to discuss gathered information and gauge adherence to stated objectives. At the end of six months, the committee will provide a report of findings to the St. Mary's commissioners.
All citizens interested in being considered should fill out an application on the county’s website at www.stmarysmd.com/boards. All applicants must include a resume and submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The county is seeking applicants to represent St. Mary's government; the St. Mary's Commission on Aging; the Community Youth Center Campaign; Tri-County Youth Services; Youth Advisory Board; St. Mary's public schools; St. Mary's Chamber of Commerce; and the U.S. Navy. The county is also seeking two local business leaders and a citizen-at-large.
If you have any questions or need more information, please call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200 ext. 71700.
Bus system offers additional services
St. Mary’s Transit System will begin offering a new express bus service in the Great Mills/California area and will also launch a Sunday service to Leonardtown.
St. Mary’s Transit System will begin providing services for an express Great Mills Route Service beginning Monday, July 29. The Great Mills Route will operate Monday through Friday and originate at Tulagi Place beginning at 6:30 a.m. and will run until 6:23 p.m. This route will service housing areas from Lexwood to First Colony shopping center. There will be stops at the major shopping centers along with flag stops in the Great Mills and California area including Victory Woods every hour.
Beginning July 28, the STS Leonardtown route will offer Sunday service from 6 a.m. to 8:53 p.m. Originating at the First Colony Shopping Center, this route will link to the St. Mary’s Marketplace, then Route 235 north to Route 245, and then to downtown Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Wharf, and back to First Colony Shopping Center. The service’s first day, Sunday, July 28, will be free for passengers to try out the new STS Leonardtown Sunday route.
Persons needing ADA paratransit service transportation can contact the STS dispatcher for application information at 301-475-4200, ext. 71120 or 71121.
For more information on bus schedules and routes, visit the website www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/STSTransportation.asp or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71120
Household hazardous waste collection day coming this fall
The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host hazardous waste collection day Saturday, Sept. 21, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
This program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, etc. and take advantage of the opportunity to properly discard of potentially toxic/dangerous materials.
Hazardous waste items which will be accepted for collection include: acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.
Latex paint is not considered hazardous, as it can be discarded with regular trash if the mixture has been hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before disposal. If, however you are unable to do that, latex paint will also be accepted.
Items which will not be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid.
Collect and dispose of your household hazardous waste materials through safe and environmentally responsible practices using the county’s certified vendor, ACV Enviro.
For more information please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73517. You can also log on to our website at www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/
Local lighthouses celebrated throughout St. Mary’s during National Lighthouse Weekend
Join the St. Mary’s County Museum Division in celebrating some of St. Mary’s County’s most significant lighthouses during National Lighthouse Weekend Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, at Piney Point Lighthouse in Piney Point and Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island, near Colton’s Point.
Special activities and tours will be available at both locations during the entire weekend. At Piney Point, visitors can enjoy tours of the museum, Potomac River Maritime Exhibit, the Piney Point lighthouse tower, Keeper’s Quarters and grounds. The keeper’s quarters and lighthouse will offer special tours featuring Lightkeeper Yeatman and his wife. The National Capital Radio and Television Museum from Bowie will also be on-site with a special exhibit. While admission and tours are offered free of charge this weekend only, donations are greatly appreciated.
In Colton’s Point, check out the St. Clement’s Island Museum before taking a boat ride out to St. Clement’s Island, where visitors can experience a free tour of Blackistone Lighthouse (the replica of the original lighthouse that stood near the same location on the island) with the St. Clement’s Hundred Blackistone Lighthouse volunteers. Regular museum admission and water taxi fees apply.
The official day (National Lighthouse Day), as designated by Congress on August 7, 1989, is the anniversary of the signing of the August 7, 1789 Congressional act “for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys, and public piers” and the date of the first commissioned federal lighthouse.
For more information about these events, please call 301-769-2222 for St. Clement’s Island Museum (or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum) or call 301-994-1471 for Piney Point Lighthouse Museum (or visit Facebook.com/1836Light). Special thanks to Dyson Building Center in Great Mills for their generous sponsorships of this event.
Emergency Services warns families about dangers of vehicular heat stroke
Outside of crashes, heatstroke is the primary vehicle-related killer of children in the U.S. That’s why the St. Mary's County Department of Emergency Services is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to reduce these deaths by reminding parents and caregivers about the dangers of vehicular heatstroke and leaving children in hot cars. In 2018, there were 52 preventable deaths of children in vehicles; a 21% increase from 2017.
“As outside temperatures rise, the risk of children dying from vehicular heatstroke increases,” Stephen Walker, director of emergency services, said. “One child dies from heatstroke nearly every 10 days in the United States from being left in a car or crawling into an unlocked vehicle. What is most tragic is that every single one of these deaths could have been prevented.”
The Department of Emergency Services urges all parents and caregivers to do these three things:
1. Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended.
2. Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car.
3. Always lock the car and put the keys out of reach.
If you are a bystander and see a child in a hot vehicle, make sure the child is okay and responsive. If not, call 911 immediately.
If the child appears to be okay, attempt to locate the parents or have the facility’s security or management page the car owner over its speaker system.
If there is someone with you, one person should actively search for the parent while the other waits at the car.
If the child is not responsive or appears to be in distress, attempt to get into the car to assist the child—even if that means breaking a window—many states have “Good Samaritan” laws that protect people from lawsuits for getting involved to help a person in an emergency.
Know the warning signs of heatstroke, which include red, hot, and moist or dry skin; no sweating; a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse; nausea; confusion; or acting strangely. If a child exhibits any of these signs after being in a hot vehicle, quickly spray the child with cool water or with a garden hose—never put a child in an ice bath. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.
A child’s body temperature can rise up to five times faster than an adult’s, and heatstroke can occur in outside temperatures as low as 57 degrees. On an 80-degree day, a car can reach deadly levels in just 10 minutes.
“More than half, 54%, of all vehicle-related heatstroke deaths in children are caused by a child accidentally being left in the car, and 26% are from a child getting into a hot car unsupervised,” Walker said. “We want to get the word out to parents and caregivers: please look before you lock."
Aviation Day event to be held at government center
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County invite the public to a special event recognizing National Aviation Day on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:15 a.m. on the lawn of the governmental center located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.
The event will feature multiple static aircraft displays including the Maryland State Police Trooper 7 helicopter. The University of Maryland UAS Test Site team will present an unmanned aerial demonstration and invites people to explore their unmanned mobile operations center which will be on-site for the duration of the event. The fully contained mobile operations center provides ground support and monitoring services when unmanned aerial vehicles are in flight. There will be free balsa wood airplane kits available to children, courtesy of S. Hunt Aero, LLC.
Representatives from the University of Maryland, AIRtec and the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will also be available to provide details on the different aircraft and answer questions relating to aviation.
National Aviation Day is celebrated annually Aug. 19. President Franklin Roosevelt first proclaimed the day in 1939 to celebrate the history and development of the aviation industry in the United States.
For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Government Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 71342.
2019 St. Mary’s County property tax bills now available online
The St. Mary’s County treasurer's office has published the 2019 property tax bills to its web site. The tax bills are ready to be viewed or printed, and can be accessed by searching by name or tax account number.
Online payment options are available. The treasurer’s office reminds residents to verify tax liability through their lending institution prior to making a payment. There is a convenience fee associated with online payments; a fees list is available on the website.
The due date for payment of 2019 tax bills is Sept. 30 for both annual payments or first installment payments. Second installment payments will be due Dec. 31.
When mailing a payment, make your check payable to: St. Mary’s County Treasurer, P.O. Box 642, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
The St. Mary’s County treasurer’s office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73301.
Summer reading program for all ages at county libraries
The St. Mary’s County Library invites all ages to participate in "A Universe of Stories" summer reading program through Aug. 17. Everyone is welcome to complete challenges to be entered to win Amazon gift cards.
Complete five activities to finish the first challenge and come into any St. Mary’s library branch to pick up a free, glow-in-the-dark T-shirt (sizes from baby onesies all the way up to adult XXXXL). Complete the second, third and fourth challenges to receive a free book of your choosing. Each finished challenge will get you an entry into the library’s end-of-summer Amazon gift card drawings.
Twenty activities give variety and allow you to choose how stimulating to make the summer reading program. Activities can be repeated and are appropriate for all ages. Examples of activities include: read a nonfiction book, listen to an audiobook, attend a library event, read a book that is part of a series and read a graphic novel or comic book.
The library is once again using the Beanstack app to track summer reading, available for both Android and Apple devices. If you do not have access to a device, ask for a paper game board at the library.
Pirates on the Potomac registration ends July 23
Join your mateys and a few scurvy scalawags for some pirate fun this summer at Piney Point. Pirates on the Potomac, the annual children’s event held at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park, will take place Saturday, July 27.
Registration for this popular annual pirate-themed event closes on July 23, so parents are encouraged to sign up their child soon by calling the museum at 301-994-1471.
Pirates on the Potomac includes lots of buccaneering fun. Everyone is encouraged to dress as pirates for the costume contest. This event presents families with the opportunity to learn about Chesapeake Bay and maritime history and heritage as it relates to local pirates who operated around Piney Point. It encourages families to explore the park while children learn buccaneering skills.
This event is geared for children ages 4 to 9 years old. There will be a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each session will have 12 slots for each age group. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $10 per child.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call 301-994-1471.
Schoolhouse admission free some weekends
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, will be offering special Open Houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden periodically throughout the year. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses, and its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s history.
The open houses are on the first Saturday of the month and other select special days, April through October. The schoolhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Aug. 3, Sept. 7 and Oct. 5. Volunteers will be available on site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history.
For more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open Houses, programs, admission prices and more, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471.
Department of agriculture sponsors pesticide container summer recycling program
The Maryland Department of Agriculture is sponsoring its summer collection program for high density polyethylene pesticide containers for farmers, pesticide applicators, and others who wish to dispose of plastic pesticide containers properly. This program allows for county, state and federal agencies to work collaboratively for environmental protection.
The nearest location to St. Mary’s County that accepts nonlocal pesticide containers is the Frederick County Landfill. collection dates are scheduled for July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The pesticide container recycling program is free and open to all agricultural producers and pesticide applicators.
MDA inspectors will supervise the collection to ensure only triple rinsed or pressure rinsed, clean, plastic HDPE pesticide containers are collected. Specific guidelines and the inspection checklist for the empty pesticide containers and the recycling program itself can be viewed here.
For further information, contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture, pesticide regulation section at 410-841-5710 or visit their website at www.mda.maryland.gov.
St. Mary’s government to offer Citizens Academy
If you’ve ever wondered how or why a county department does what it does, you can gain knowledge of the inner workings of local government at the 2019 St. Mary’s County Government Citizens Academy.
The academy, which will meet on seven Tuesday evenings, between Sept.10 and Oct. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. at various county owned locations. It is open to St. Mary’s County residents, 18 years of age and older and limited to 25 applicants. The purpose of the academy is to provide an overview of County programs and services. Participants will gain a better understanding of County government operations and will receive a certificate upon completion.
Citizens interested in learning more about the academy, or taking part, can go to www.stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy/ to download a brochure and application. Deadline to apply is Aug. 23.
Be prepared for Hurricane season
The 2019 hurricane season officially began June 1, and will go until November 30. The hurricane research team at Colorado State University is forecasting 13 named storms for the 2019 season.
St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reminds everyone, staying safe during hurricane season starts with a simple step: have a plan. Prepare for hurricanes by using a simple guide at Ready.gov. Plans should be worked out for all family members. For those animal lovers out there, you need a plan as well.
Plans include figuring out how to determine whether it's safe to hunker down at home during a storm or if you will need to evacuate. If so, there is likely a specific route you should take in the event of evacuations, as many roads may be closed. If you must leave your home, you also need to determine accommodations during the storm.
Predetermining an emergency meeting place and protocol can be helpful. Sometimes local cellphone lines are overloaded during a storm, so consider texting. Another alternative is to have a central out-of-state contact who can relay messages between family members.
The following hurricane names could come into play during the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season (including the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) according to the World Meteorological Organization: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Ferdinand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van and Wendy.
To learn about being prepared for disasters and hazards, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.
St. Mary’s farmers markets open for season
All St. Mary’s farmers markets have opened for business.
The California Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until November 16. The location is 22801 Three Notch Road in California, the BAE parking lot.
The Home Grown Farm Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until December 21. The location is 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.
The North County Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April. In May, the market will be open Monday through Saturday. From June through August, the market’s hours will extend to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The market will be open with varying hours through November. The location is 37600 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall, near the Charlotte Hall Library.
Art classes offered at museum
St. Clement’s Island Museum is hosting art classes this spring and summer taught by instructor Ellen Duke Wilson. Geared toward children ages 7 to 17, preregistration is required and the price is $3 per child. All materials are provided and participants are asked to bring a light snack. Parents are encouraged to sign up soon, as slots fill up quickly.
Classes are scheduled July 9 to 11, July 23 to 25, and Aug. 6 to 8, from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information regarding St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids, or to sign up, call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723. For more information, visit the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Produce vendors sought for St. Mary’s government center
St. Mary’s County is looking for local produce vendors interested in providing fresh grown produce and locating intermittently during business hours on the St. Mary’s governmental campus in Leonardtown. This also includes offering produce sales and options for subscription services like community supported agriculture. Vendors that accept WIC FMNP/SFMNP and FVC are preferred.
Interested farmer’s produce stand operators/farmers can call the department of human resources at 301-475-4200, ext. 71100. Only actively licensed vendors who carry sufficient auto liability, product liability, and general liability insurance coverages will be considered.
Applications sought for instructors at Great Mills Pool
Recreation and parks is seeking certified water safety instructors for swim lessons for the Great Mills pool.
To apply, applicants can obtain an application at the recreation and parks main office in Leonardtown at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, at the pool next to Great Mills High School, or go online to St. Mary’s recreation and parks and click on www.stmarysmd.com/docs/rpjobopenings.pdf then click on application for employment. For more information, call 301-866-6560.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature. Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers. Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.