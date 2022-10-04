Four candidates for two county commissioner seats squared off in a forum on Oct. 3 at the Lexington Park library.
District 2 candidates Michael Hewitt (R) and Democratic challenger Brandon Russell participated, along with District 4 candidates Scott Ostrow (R) and Steve Tuttle (D) in a race to fill term-limited Commissioner Todd Morgan's (R) seat.
Hewitt, the incumbent, said he favors lower taxes and more efficient government.
Russell said his campaign focuses on HELP, which stands for health care access, education, land use and public safety. In regard to education and public safety, Russell said he wants to make sure those employees are paid equitably. In regard to land use, he wants targeted development.
Hewitt was asked about how he would bring residents into the process after a medical marijuana growing operation in Abell was approved without a public hearing.
Hewitt noted that the commissioners recently approved an amendment that requires any future marijuana growing operations be located in industrial or commercial areas.
Hewitt said the county's land use and growth management director, Bill Hunt, made the decision to approve the facility without consulting the commissioners.
"Under the comprehensive plan, we gave him that authority," Hewitt said. "He was influenced by the commissioner [John O'Connor] from that district and was told all the other commissioners supported it. I opposed it."
O'Connor (R) unsuccessfully ran for county sheriff in this summer's primary, so will vacate his commissioner seat after November's general election.
In regard to affordable housing, Russell said he wants to require prospective developers to allocate a certain percentage of developments to affordable housing.
The candidates were asked if they support a large fund balance. Hewitt said no, but he supports the current policy which sets aside 15%. Russell said he supports it, but said $30 million is too large when some services are severely lacking.
In regard to the widening of Route 5 in Leonardtown, Hewitt said of the Maryland State Highway Administration, "They are not our friends. They show up; they talk a good game ... they are very hard to move." However, he added that the state agency is the responsibility of the legislative delegation.
In regard to redistricting, Russell said he supports a standardized process that consists of two Republicans, two Democrats and one independent on a redistricting board. St. Mary's last redistricting board consisted of five Republicans, who were appointed by the five sitting Republican commissioners.
The question asker noted that the redistricting board had been all white. Hewitt noted that, initially, he appointed a Black woman, Linda Lymas, but she was unable to fulfill the requirements due to recently having been named head of a local Rotary club. As a substitute, Hewitt noted that he selected the only woman on the board — Patricia Richardson, a former school system superintendent.
In the District 4 race, Ostrow said he wants to be a watchdog over taxpayers' dollars.
Tuttle said that he threw his hat into the ring to give voters a choice, noting that Morgan didn't have a competitor the last two election cycles.
"I hear our current administration is not listening to us," Tuttle said.
Ostrow was asked what taxes he wants to lower. He cited the homestead and income taxes.
When asked if there are too little or too much taxes, Tuttle said, "Yes and no." He said some should be higher and some lower.
In regard to emergency responders, Ostrow said he wants to increase the LOSAP, or length of service awards program, benefit.
Tuttle said a rumor has it that he wants to move all of the rescue employees to county staff, but noted that's not true. He added that he wants to find ways to increase the rescue staff to pre-COVID levels.
Both candidates said they support a YMCA in Lexington Park. Ostrow said he wants to add one in the northern part of the county and one even farther south.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) was on hand for a District 1 candidate forum, but his Democratic challenger, Sheila Milburn, was not present due to COVID-19.
Library staff tried to arrange for Milburn to participate via Zoom, but technological challenges nixed that effort. Colvin and Milburn are slated to participate in another forum at the library on Oct. 12. They will be joined by Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) and his opponent, Democrat Natalie Weech. Also debating on Oct. 12 will be candidates for the 29C delegate seat, Morgan and Democrat Bill Bates, as well as school board District 1 candidates Dorothy Andrews and Marsha Williams.
Both the Oct. 3 and Oct. 12 forums were sponsored by St. Mary's chapters of the League of Women Voters and NAACP, as well as the St. Mary's County Library and the Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary's College of Maryland.