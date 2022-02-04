This article has been updated.
What to do about uncollected emergency rescue bills was a key topic of discussion at the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ Feb. 1 meeting.
Over the past six months, only $434,097 had been collected, the county’s Emergency Services Director Stephen Walker said, which represents about 2.5% of the total.
During the meeting, staff presented the figure of $17 million in the errs. However, on Feb. 4, the county's attorney contacted Southern Maryland New and said the figure is actually $1,689,000.
"It's a new system. We're working on the kinks and curves of it," David Weiskopf, the county's attorney, said.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said the county needs to start evaluating the billing company it is using. “I want to see reports,” he said.
County Attorney David Weiskopf asked how much the county bills in flat fees for emergency services. Walker said it ranges from $455 to $680, depending on the service.
Based on that, Weiskopf said it should represent around 34,000 calls for service. Walker said that sounded a little high for the six-month period beginning July 1, but noted that county staff will be evaluating the data over the next few days to make sure it’s accurate.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he thought the county would be looking at an outstanding amount of $2 million or $3 million.
O’Connor said, “$17 million seems like a ‘wow’ number.”
As noted by Weiskopf three days after the meeting, the amount owed is roughly $1.7 million, not $17 million as presented to the commissioners.
Walker noted the county emergency services uses “soft billing,” which requests that people pay for service, including through health care insurance.
The commissioners last year changed to billing for ambulance rides in part to pay for paid EMS hired to help supplement the volunteer first responders in the county.
Shawn Davidson, chief of the county’s rescue squad association, noted that the company the county government uses didn’t get its Medicare ID number until December. This has caused a delay in some collections, he said.
After the meeting, Walker said the county hired Quick Med Claims of West Mifflin, Pa., last May.
“We can handle it for the next year using [federal] CARES money if we have to,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said, referring to the shortfall. However, he noted that if the issue doesn’t improve substantially, it’s going to leave the next board of commissioners with some tough budget decisions.
“I’m just concerned,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “Emergency response money is drying up ... the ‘free’ money is going away.”
Morgan said the county was hoping for a 50% collection rate.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said the county is hoping to get a bill through the General Assembly this year that would increase Medicaid payments.
O’Connor said the county needs to make sure paid staff and volunteers are properly trained in obtaining the necessary signatures in order to get paid for the billings.
“We’re making progress,” Walker said, adding that the result is “a little disappointing.”
Walker later said that the $17 million (which is actually only approximately $1.7 million based on information provided by the county attorney) is owned to the St. Mary’s government because it has a mutual aid agreement with all of the county’s rescue squads, which enables county government to do the billing. The collected funds are used to pay for equipment and salaries for 30% of emergency medical services staff. The remainder of the staff are volunteers.
“We figured it all out before. I’m sure we’ll figure it out again,” O’Connor said.
In other business, the commissioners approved a request to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for $836,775 in supplies for rescue squads.
Weiskopf noted on Feb. 4 that the rescue squads will be getting tablets from the $836,775 in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the commissioners approved on Feb. 1.
Legislative update provided
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, assistant county attorney John Houser updated the commissioners on the status of some bills in the state legislature.
He said the county’s delegation was in support of most of the bills requested by the commissioners.
A bill that would change the law regarding companies impounding vehicles on private property was not supported, along with one from a citizen requesting term limits for school board members.
The delegation — which consists of Dels. Brian Crosby (D), Matt Morgan (R) and Jerry Clark (R) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R) — voted 3-1 to support body cameras for animal control officers. Houser said Bailey opposes the measure. It is unknown if the proposal will be introduced.
Senate Bill 378, sponsored by Sen. Michael Jackson (D), engendered quite a bit of discussion among the commissioners. That bill involves funding the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission through the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
It would require the state to appropriate $900,000 to the Tri-County Council from the Cigarette Restitution Fund in fiscal 2024 and each year thereafter for the purpose of funding the activities of SMADC.
The commissioners expressed concern that when the $900,000 from the fund runs out, the three counties that make up the Tri-County Council would end up funding SMADC, which actually represents five counties including Anne Arundel and Prince George’s.
“If the tobacco money dries up, what will be the future of SMADC?” Morgan asked.
“I support it with an asterisk,” O’Connor said. “I guess we’ll deal with it in a few years when tobacco restitution runs out and we’re the ones supporting SMADC.”
The commissioners unanimously voted in favor of a letter of support for Jackson’s bill.
