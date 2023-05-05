Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park for the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day in Great Mills on April 4.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the 15-year-old juvenile was located and arrested in King George County, Va., on Friday, May 5. The juvenile will be charged via warrant as an adult with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a violent crime, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Sheriff’s office deputies responded at about 10:37 p.m. on April 4 to the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road for a report of shots fired, according to a release from the agency.
A short time later, deputies also responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for a report of a victim who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Marcus Anthony Day, 26 of Leonardtown, was pronounced deceased.
Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photo will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.
In the release, St. Mary's County Sheriff Steve Hall (R) thanked the King George County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Christopher Giles for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation.