Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile of Lexington Park for the murder of 26-year-old Marcus Anthony Day in Great Mills on April 4.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the 15-year-old juvenile was located and arrested in King George County, Va., on Friday, May 5. The juvenile will be charged via warrant as an adult with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a violent crime, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.


ELI WOHLENHAUS