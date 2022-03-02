Chesapeake Public Charter School plans to continue adding students over the next couple years to reach its maximum of 540.
During a presentation to the St. Mary’s school board on Feb. 23, officials noted that the school, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth and is filled via a lottery, is now in its 15th year.
Grades seven and eight will get additional students in the coming years, which will involve adding a third class in each grade.
Angela Funya, the school’s education director, said the school currently has 500 students and plans to have 520 next year, which will include an expanded seventh grade. A third eighth-grade class will be added the following year.
This will result in adding another middle school teacher and reclassifying the academic deans from 11 to 12 months at the school, which operates on a different school-year calendar than other schools.
The charter school started with 160 students 15 years ago, Funya said. The student population is capped at 20 students per class, per an agreement with the public school system.
The school, located at 20945 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, has 390 applicants for next school year compared to 330 the current school year.
The school has used a lottery since its inception in 2007, but began using a weighted lottery in 2016 to attract additional economically-disadvantaged students. It is open to students throughout the county.
In 2022-2023, the lottery applies primarily to incoming kindergarten and sixth-grade students. Funya noted that some 26% of applicants from December’s lottery for the next school year reported that they were in that category.
Last year, 12% of the student population were economically disadvantaged and 16% this year.
In an email, Funya noted that the General Assembly changed the state charter school law in 2016 to allow for schools to give greater weight to a student’s lottery status for various reasons. Funya said those who are economically disadvantaged get one additional chance to be selected in the lottery, or two times the regular rate.
“Since our economically disadvantaged numbers were declining, we felt compelled to weight the lottery to provide this opportunity in accordance with our charter, and the change in the law allowed us to do so,” Funya said.
Among new applicants, approximately 34.6% were from Lexington Park, 16.9% from California, 12.6% from Great Mills, 9.2% from Leonardtown, 4% from Mechanicsville and 22.6% from other areas.
The student demographics is similar to the rest of the school system, Funya said, with 70.3% white, 11.3% Black, 10% special education, 4.3% Hispanic and 2.9% Asian. She noted that a provision of the school’s charter agreement with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education is that the school’s demographics mirror those of the county as a whole.
Merry Beth Naumann, chair of the Chesapeake Charter School Alliance, said they’ve received some federal ESSER funds that will be used to upgrade the school’s air quality system and renovate middle school classrooms.
Funya and Lisa Bachner, the school system’s director of curriculum and instruction, meet weekly, according to Bachner.
“It’s so great to see how you’re progressing,” board member Rita Weaver said.
“You’re a shining light here in SMCPS,” board member Mary Washington said.
