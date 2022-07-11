A rear-end crash shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, resulted in the death of 18-year-old Lexington Park resident Jamari Tyrese Duckett.
Duckett was driving a 2015 Ford Focus north on Willows Road near Abberly Crest Lane in Lexington Park when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Matthew Mark Mazza, 27, also of Lexington Park, according to a press release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
Duckett was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, according to the release that was issued Sunday evening.
At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, according to the sheriff's office.
Police arrested Mazza on Sunday. He's facing multiple charges, including life-threatening injury by vehicle while under the influence, causing life-threatening injury by vehicle while impaired and life-threatening injury driver, all misdemeanors.
Mazza is being held at the St. Mary’s County Jail pending a Monday afternoon bond hearing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. 72265, or at brandon.foor@stmarysmd.com.