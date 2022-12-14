Peralta

Hamsel Peralta

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, and charged with two counts of theft scheme, two counts of theft and one count of destruction of property.

St. Mary’s sheriff’s office Deputy Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and someone behind the Golden Chicken restaurant at the 46400 block of Lexington Village Way, a press release states.


