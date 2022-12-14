Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, and charged with two counts of theft scheme, two counts of theft and one count of destruction of property.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s office Deputy Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and someone behind the Golden Chicken restaurant at the 46400 block of Lexington Village Way, a press release states.
Peralta allegedly told Deputy Thomas Deinert that he was taking used oil grease from the Valley Proteins dumpster at the rear of the business.
A grease dumpster behind another nearby restaurant, Pizza Boli’s, also had two locks broken. Peralta allegedly said he was able to open the top door of Pizza Boli’s dumpster and inserted a hose in to suck the grease out into a 330-gallon container inside the vehicle.
Peralta was attempting to breach the dumpster behind Golden Chicken when caught by deputies, the release states.
It is estimated that the two 330-gallon tanks in the vehicle would be worth $3,000 after sale.
Peralta was charged with theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000, theft scheme $100 to under $1,500, theft $1,500 to under $25,000, theft $100 to under $1,500 and destruction of property under $500.