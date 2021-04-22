A 2-year-old boy died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Charles County on Tuesday, April 20, around 2:30 p.m. That fatality followed a hit-and-run that police reported happened last week in St. Mary’s County.
Maryland State Police reported that a 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a 2018 Ford F-250 pickup collided almost head-on on Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) near Pika Drive in Waldorf, for reasons unknown at this time.
The boy, Rahssan Johnson, was the son of the driver of the Hyundai, Princess Cecilia Pearl Collins, 21, of Waldorf, a press release stated.
Collins was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center, and her 2-month-old son, Jahan Keys, was air-evacuated by helicopter to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
The driver of the pickup, William Anthony Hall, 48, of Waldorf, was transported to Charles Regional for treatment of his injuries.
The crash resulted in a 3-hour road closure.
The possibly incorrect installation of the two child safety seats, which state police initially said were both forward facing in the rear passenger seat and not fully secured, is being investigated as possible contributing circumstances in the crash.
Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office for review, according to the release.
Anyone who witnessed this crash can call the state police at 301-392-1231.
Driver in Mechanicsville fatal hit-and-run found
A hit-and-run collision off Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville left a 19-year-old dead last Friday morning.
Police say deputies responded to a call for a person lying in the grass off the road’s southbound side in the area of Laurel Grove Road, according to a St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office press release.
The man was identified as Anthony Lawrence Ford, 19, of no fixed address, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lawmen sought after the driver, who was believed to be in a red Toyota Tacoma TRD pickup truck with front-end damage to its right fog light, center grill area and right wheel well.
“It is believed that a red Toyota Tacoma TRD pickup truck was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road and struck the pedestrian who appears to have been on the southbound shoulder,” the press release said.
The vehicle was later found on Monday, and the driver was identified as Conrad Leland Young Jr., 32, of Mechanicsville.
Jason Babcock, sheriff’s office spokesperson, said police were unsure if alcohol was involved at the time of the crash, but prosecutors may have made a determination since.
Young has not been charged, but charges are under review with the state’s attorney’s office, according to police.
