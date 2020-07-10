$200,000 grant could aid homeless in Southern Maryland

After the closure of an encampment, created to aid the homeless population of the county during the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s commissioners held a public hearing at their meeting on Tuesday regarding the application of a $200,000 grant which would support people who are homeless throughout Southern Maryland.
In 2018, the state determined each jurisdiction must designate a continuum of care plan to manage public dollars and ensure consistent services for the homeless population. The Southern Maryland CoC, made up of St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert counties, is led by Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park, according to meeting documents.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development informed the Southern Maryland CoC of a funding opportunity in the amount of $200,000 through the Community Development Block Grant to support COVID-19-related preparedness, prevention and relief for homeless people, Lori Jennings-Harris, director of the department of aging and human services, told the St. Mary’s commissioners. She added that the grant would be awarded to St. Mary’s County government and passed through to the Three Oaks Center.
Harris said projects would include medical respite for homeless people who may contract the virus and are in need of self-isolation; emergency crisis shelter, to provide a sober housing environment, shower and bathing facilities and meals; and motel placement for the most vulnerable individuals in the community.
No public comments were offered during the hearing, but written comments will be accepted via email and mail through next Tuesday, July 14.
After Jennings-Harris pointed out this program was a tri-county effort, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked, “What would be our share out of the $200,000?”
“I believe it’s one third,” she responded
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, “Let’s get this thing done.”
The matter will be placed back on the commissioners’ agenda on July 21 for a final decision.
More could be available
Later in the meeting, the department of aging and human services requested permission to apply for an additional grant of $886,240 to help the homeless.
While Congress provided $5 billion to fund the Community Block Grant program under the CARES Act for activities to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus crisis, Maryland, through the Department of Housing and Community Development, was awarded $4,691,887.
Jennings-Harris said if the grant is awarded, it would go toward establishing the Patuxent Cove Wraparound Services Project, to lease five apartments with two to three bedrooms each for housing individuals who are homeless, experiencing severe mental illness and not cognizant of their risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus.
Partners involved in the initiative include the Three Oaks Center, St. Mary’s Housing Authority, the department of social services, St. Mary’s Caring and Pathways. Individuals selected for this type of housing will be carefully screened by the appropriate agencies and provided an array of critical services, such as case management, behavioral health, cleaning and meals.
Several of the residents will be individuals who stayed at the temporary passive park encampment, Harris shared with commissioners, adding the Patuxent Cove project will provide a sustainable way of supporting citizens who are homeless and experiencing severe mental illness.
According to meeting documents, in an effort to award coronavirus crisis funds to jurisdictions as quickly as possible, the department of housing and community development determined the commissioners’ June 9 public meeting would satisfy the public hearing requirement for this grant.
Jennings-Harris noted “this is a competitive grant so we would be applying for $886,240. It’s not guaranteed. We may get the full amount or we may get a portion of that.”
“Is this just for county residents?” Hewitt asked, with Harris responding, “This is specific to St. Mary’s County.”
Morgan said it seemed the county “groups and bundles a lot of despaired people in the same area, so is there a reason we’re going to be using the 46472 Admiral Way location?” referring to a site in Patuxent Cove.
“I would imagine the reason is that there is the greatest need for these funds from the state agency,” she said.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to accept the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s determination that the June 9 public meeting satisfies the public hearing requirement for the grant application and to establish the Patuxent Cove Wrap Around Services Project.
