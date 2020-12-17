In fear of fewer taxes coming into the county due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s commissioners pushed out $21.6 million from their fiscal 2022 budget and removed funding for some other projects altogether.
Commissioners held their second budget work session of the season Tuesday afternoon, where finance staff provided information regarding changes in county construction projects.
About $5.6 million for health department renovations, $7.3 million for a sports complex, $739,750 for St. George’s Island shore erosion flooding and several park projects were pushed out of the multi-year budget completely, for now.
“I think it should be noted that yes, there is a proposed decrease coming up, but it doesn’t mean projects are going away,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “It just means they are getting shifted to the right.”
Cudmore pointed out projects are being moved “based on the true expectation of when the project can be completed.”
“We’re going to have to reprioritize the budget to make sure these things get done to satisfy the needs of the constituents,” Morgan said.
The design and construction of a central county park, located in the California area, maintained $350,000 for fiscal 2023, but $3.9 million was removed from fiscal 2025. Arthur Shepherd, director of the recreation and parks department, said, “This is all about a feasibility study in 2023 and finding an acceptable spot here in the next few years.”
He mentioned, “If the sports complex is something we want to do then we won’t need a central county park. ... We’re going to be picking one” eventually.
Improvements to infrastructure at Myrtle Point Park, such as parking and the addition of a restroom area, had its total funds cut from $3.2 million to $275,000, with the $2 million originally scheduled for fiscal 2024 removed until the county receives the results of a feasibility study.
Money was shuffled around on one of the larger projects, airport improvements at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. The project totals $46 million, with $35.5 million of federal funds, $1.5 million of state funds and the remaining balance from county sources.
Regarding the expansion, Cudmore said “a lot of it was pushed to fiscal 2026.”
Summing up the overall total budget, it is estimated fiscal 2022 will bring in $115 million in property taxes and $118.5 million in income tax, both small increases from the previous fiscal year. Other funding makes up $24 million, with the total budget coming out to $258.2 million.
The next budget work session will be held on Feb. 23, 2021.
