Torres-Ponce

Jacy Brice Torres-Ponce

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A 21-year-old California man was found guilty by a jury on one of four counts of second-degree rape following a three-day trial last week.

Jacy Brice Torres-Ponce testified at the trial, as did the 30-year-old female victim.

