A 21-year-old California man was found guilty by a jury on one of four counts of second-degree rape following a three-day trial last week.
Jacy Brice Torres-Ponce testified at the trial, as did the 30-year-old female victim.
The state alleged that Torres-Ponce sexually violated the woman four times in one evening, but the jury only convicted him of the fourth and final sex act.
Torres-Ponce and the victim previously were a couple, defense attorney Hammad Matin said in a pre-court filing in which he got his client released from jail and put on house arrest in mid-May. He had been held without bond since March 21.
The woman invited Torres-Ponce to her house on Dec. 29, 2021, they consumed a large amount of alcohol for several hours and Torres-Ponce stayed the night, according to Matin. He added that both slept next to each other until the next morning.
Torres-Ponce testified that the woman texted him Dec. 29, 2021, and he said she was still his friend, even after she accused him of rape.
When asked if she said “no” several times to Ponce-Torres and tried to push him off, the woman said “yes” during testimony.
She denied grabbing a sex toy and using it on herself and denied asking Torres-Ponce to use it on her.
In questioning by Matin, the victim said, “I said, ‘I said you can’t do this. You have to be sure about consent.’” That was following the sexual activity.
She added that she attempted to leave a hickey on his neck to get him to stop because he didn’t like hickeys.
The victim, who testified twice during the trial, cried at one point and walked out of the courtroom crying after her final testimony on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4.
In closing arguments, Matin said there was scant evidence offered by the prosecution.
“They hadn’t had sex in four or five months,” assistant state’s attorney Sarah Proctor said. “She told him there would be no hooking up tonight, and he agreed. He texted her and asked to come over.”
Circuit Court Judge Amy Lorenzini, who presided over the trial while Judge Michael J. Stamm observed, noted to the jurors that the first count involved digital penetration in the dining room, the second count involved a sex toy in the bedroom, the third count involved digital penetration in the bedroom and the fourth count involved vaginal intercourse.
The night of the sexual encounters, “She said she didn’t kick him out because she felt sorry for him,” Proctor said in closing. She noted that Torres-Ponce said he saw the victim as a “mother figure.”
Proctor referred to a “one-party call” in which Torres-Ponce said he messed up and definitely shouldn’t have drank. In the call, Torres-Ponce said he heard the victim say “stop” but he didn’t stop because he was “really drunk. No excuse.” Torres-Ponce didn’t know police were listening on the call, Proctor said.
“He has this thing with girls that ‘no’ doesn’t mean no. It’s part of the enticement,” Proctor said.
Referring to testimony by Detective Austin Schultz, Proctor said Torres-Ponce said he had been with five or six females before.
Matin said that the sexual activity took place over several hours, and added that the victim had to talk to her therapist and didn’t think it was rape at first.
He said the victim had a motive to lie because her boyfriend was out of state at the time. “If her boyfriend found out she was on Plan B [the morning-after pill], that relationship is gone.” Matin said she used the rape story to get her boyfriend to move in with her.
“She plays soccer and volleyball. She can’t get up .... ?” Matin said.
Matin said that on Dec. 29, 2021, the victim brought up a chart saying with whom she had sex with in her life. “She talked him into staying, and he wanted to leave because he had to work” the next day, Matin said.
‘The only slight bruising is on her collarbone, which she called a hickey,” Matin said. “We put that into evidence.”
Matin said the victim told Torres-Ponce, “You better get me Plan B” and gave him Ibuprofen because he had a hangover the next morning. “She puts makeup on him because of his hickeys,” Matin said.
A presentence investigation was ordered. A sentencing date has not been set yet.
Torres-Ponce is on house arrest. In Maryland, one can get up to 20 years for second-degree rape.
Matin noted that Torres-Ponce had no criminal history, but earlier this year he was charged with two misdemeanors for making threats about Great Mills High School. The two charges, which stemmed from a SnapChat posting on Jan. 27 that included a photo of Torres-Ponce’s girlfriend, then a student at the high school, holding his rifle.
The post caused a “massive disruption at the school resulting in some students staying home,” Cpl. Gerard Muschette wrote in a court document.
Torres-Ponce said the post was a joke, according to the charging document. The charges of disturbing school operations and disorderly conduct were placed on the court’s stet docket, meaning it’s listed as inactive, on June 30.
