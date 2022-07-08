Twenty-three households of St. Mary's County public schools' students and others will be getting internet later this year thanks to a grant.
Local internet service provider Breezeline announced the news in a press release.
Breezeline was awarded a $339,000 grant from the Maryland Emergency Education Relief grant program to help bring broadband to the 23 St. Mary's student households.
Breezeline, the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., will extend broadband internet availability to 524 homes in Cecil, St. Mary’s and Queen Anne’s counties.
The state will contribute $3.68 million toward the $4.3 million project, while Breezeline will contribute $347,000 and the contributions from the three local counties will total $309,000.
The grant applications were submitted through the Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program and the state’s Neighborhood Connect Broadband Funding Program, both of which are designed to help extend broadband services into previously unserved areas. The programs are funded and administered through Maryland’s Office of Statewide Broadband.
“We are pleased to partner with Breezeline and the State of Maryland to address the connectivity needs of rural communities,” said St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R). “St. Mary’s County has undertaken a strategic approach to improving the county broadband infrastructure by leveraging available grants to bring broadband to otherwise hard-to-reach areas of our communities.”
The three-county initiative in Maryland is one of multiple private-public broadband partnerships that Breezeline has pursued to expand the reach of broadband across its service areas.
With support from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (also known as the CARES Act), the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, and other partnerships, Breezeline has completed additional expansion projects in Mathews, Caroline, Lancaster, Middlesex counties and King George counties in Virginia, St. Mary’s and Queen Anne’s counties in Maryland, and Wolfeboro, N.H.