Judge David Densford noted that he didn't expect to see Billy Wayne Sandidge back in his courtroom.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Densford sentenced Sandidge, 85, of Lexington Park to one year of suspended time in the county jail with two years of unsupervised probation.
Sandidge pleaded guilty to one sex abuse of a minor charge and one charge was dismissed, or nolle prossed.
During court, Densford said Sandidge touched his granddaughter's private parts once or twice, although noting the girl said it happened more than that.
"What I did, I did, but I can't take it back," Sandidge told Densford. "If I drive, I only go to base to get my medicine."
Sandidge — who had trouble walking to the dais, used head phones to hear and wasn't required to stand when Densford entered the courtroom — said he takes nine medications a day. He was accompanied to court by a daughter who lives with him.
Densford ordered Sandidge to have no unconsented contact with the victim, who assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor said has moved out of state.
Sandidge will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life. "That's a tough way to end your life," Densford said.
Defense attorney David H. Chapman said Sandidge served 24 years in the Navy including time in Vietnam and worked at Patuxent River Naval Air Base until the charges were levied June 8, 2020. Sandidge was issued a summons and did not serve time in jail.
Proctor said Sandidge has a low chance of recidivism. She asked for home detention for six months, but Densford didn't order that, noting that Sandidge's only prior offense was a seatbelt violation in 1999. "He's on home detention [anyway] with all these meds," Densford said.
"He's very remorseful," Chapman said, noting Sandidge lost the ability to spend time with his grandchildren.
Chapman said Sandidge spent years taking care of his wife, who died several years ago. "His wife's last illness was very protracted and expensive," Chapman said, noting Sandidge still has a mortgage and is still paying for his late wife's medical bills.
Densford did not require Sandidge to pay $125 in court costs.