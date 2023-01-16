Glenn M. Cross, a Hughesville civilian software engineer for the Navy, stands in front of a house off Route 5 in Mechanicsville that his maternal grandfather built in 1917 and lived in until shortly before he died in 1972.
Glenn M. Cross, a Hughesville civilian software engineer for the Navy, stands in front of a house off Route 5 in Mechanicsville that his maternal grandfather built in 1917 and lived in until shortly before he died in 1972.
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Mary Burch Davis, Harry Cleveland Davis Sr. and Harry "Billy" Cleveland Davis Jr. stand in front of their home in a 1918 photo.
Passersby on Route 5 in Mechanicsville may have recently noticed an old house appear in view.
Hughesville resident Glenn M. Cross, 65, said the home became visible when workers began clearing trees and brush that had hidden the century-old structure. "It was sort of buried behind the trees," Cross said on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Cross said his maternal grandfather Harry C. Davis Sr. built the house with his brothers in 1917.
Davis served as a justice of the peace in St. Mary's County from 1916 through at least 1969, Cross said. He worked from a parlor or office in the two-story home, according to Cross. Davis was also an assessor in the county, according to a document Cross submitted to the newspaper.
The home has been vacant since around 1972 when Davis died, according to Cross, who noted Davis lived for a short time at a Leonardtown nursing home prior to his death.
Cross said the property was then sold, noting that a previous owner had tried to sell it for around 40 years.
Cross' mother, Grace Margaret Bolton, was one of five children of Davis and his wife, Mary Burch Davis.
Cross related that his mother remembered sheriff's deputies bringing people into the parlor in the evenings to see the justice of the peace. She was curious and would sneak from her bedroom to the top of the staircase and look down to see what was going on.
Cross remembers playing on the porch swing and hammock and searching for bottles in the woods behind the house. More recently, he visited the property about every 10 years, recalling stops there in 2006 and 2013, the latter with his mother, who died last year.
Davis grew tobacco on the property, Cross said. The house didn't have electricity until the early 1930s, he said, noting indoor plumbing wasn't added until the mid-1960s. A hand-dug 20-foot-deep well was close by with a hand pump.
The property, which is located south of a State Farm Insurance office east of Route 5, is being cleared for timber harvesting, according to county planner, Brandy Glenn.