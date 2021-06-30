A celebration of community and heritage was on tap at the inaugural Folklife Summer Workshops held last week at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
The three-day event, put on by the Southern Maryland Folklife Center, included workshops, music and dance performances celebrating Southern Maryland culture.
Wednesday included a conversation on the cultural historical role of wampum, small beads used by Native Americans in a variety of ways.
Led by Mario Harley, a citizen of the Piscataway Indian tribe and a member of the Wild Turkey Clan, the socially distanced crowd learned that the beads made out of various shells and served a variety of purposes.
The colored beads were used in diplomatic proceedings, establishing representatives from different clans with belts and strings being offered to each other as terms of agreement of various treaties between Native American tribes.
Beaded belts belts made of wood and deer string served as an oral history, Harley explained.
“We didn’t have paper, we didn’t have books. ... We utilize wampum as our way to reflect what agreements were, what the story was, who was participating in that and why you ned to know and remember this,” Harley said.
Belts were created in a way to tell a story. For example, a two-nations belt was given to colonists by Native Americans as a way to explain that they and indigenous peoples could live side by side.
The belt was made with two strings running side by side, representing Native Americans and colonial settlers. The space in the middle, Harley explained, represented concepts that the two sides could address to work out issues.
Between native tribes, the beads were also used for peacemaking with all white beads, or declaration of war by using all purple beads.
The discussion provided an eye-opening look for those in attendance at how native tribes communicated with each other and the outside world.
Harley said the role of wampum was “overlooked” in the history of America, and hoped that the crowd was educated on how it was used historically and in modern times.
Wednesday’s discussions also included a presentation on contra dance, an early American form of dance lead by a caller.
The dance, as Gregory Frock explained, had seen rapid changes over the last few years with the inclusion of more people of color and gender fluid individuals.
Frock, a contra caller since 1992, said the biggest changes were in the use of non-gendered terms and encouragement of dancing outside of traditional gender roles in community portions of the dance.
Jerry Gabriel, an assistant professor of English at St. Mary’s College, said his hope was that the event was the start of building up folklife traditions in the region.
The event was created with the help of the Maryland State Arts Council and their Maryland Traditions program in hopes of spurring grants for organizations, individuals, festivals and other events that support cultural traditions.
Gabriel said plans for improvements, especially in marketing, which was ham-strung by the pandemic, would be discussed after the event.
