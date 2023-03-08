Proms can be very expensive but two Southern Maryland women are hoping to ease the financial burden for at least one aspect of the annual teenage celebration.
For the third straight year, Brittany Gill and Katrina Cropp are collecting prom dresses that will be available for high school seniors at an event that will be held April 1.
As of a few weeks ago, the woman had collected about 400 dresses in a variety of sizes that will be available free of charge to anyone who needs one.
Though the event is being held in St. Mary’s, Gill said she has contacted high school guidance counselors from each Southern Maryland high school to let students know dresses are available.
In addition, there will be makeup, costume jewelry and accessories in addition to boys’ formal wear.
“Last year we had a tuxedo with a blue cummerbund with blue lightning bolts that was peak 1990s,” said Gill, who lives in Great Mills, “and some high school boy got it and he was so excited.”
Donations have come from local individuals and Gill’s cousin in North Carolina has sent her some dresses. A few years back a wedding was postponed because of the coronavirus and each of the bridesmaids dresses were donated.
“People have been so incredibly generous, like, ‘Just take stuff,’” said Cropp, who lives in Park Hall and, who along with Gill, will pick up donations at meet-up areas such as store parking lots. “It’s a fun thing we can do and there’s definitely a need in the area. There’s a lot of families in this town that need help and support and this was something that wasn’t really being done. And everybody has funny stories about their dresses.”
The event started in 2020 when Gill collected a few dresses intending to take them to the St. Mary’s County Library’s Cinderella Society, but the pandemic brought an end to all high school proms that year.
“I had this surplus of dresses and I couldn’t find anyone who was doing [this type of drive],” said Gill, who is a civilian employee at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. “So I talked to Katrina and [we agreed that] if no one else was going to do it we would do it ourselves.”
“I thought it was a wonderful idea,” said Cropp, who is a co-owner of her family’s Colony Builders construction company. “I horde gowns and I love going to galas. I still have all my college and sorority dresses, so I was so happy we were going to donate them somewhere. With the amount of dresses we both owned [they said it was somewhere in the neighborhood of 60] I knew it would be successful.”
The community has pitched in to help out, too. A thrift store donated dresses and shoes, dress racks were donated and dry cleaning bills were taken care of.
The women ask that donated dresses be dry cleaned and ready to wear and in relatively good shape. But they can also touch up dresses if need be.
“If it’s not crazy complicated I’ll take on the task,” said Cropp, who added she is “quasi-handy.”
There will also be non-prom dresses available, such as ones for Easter or other types of parties.
This year Cropp said they even have a few Alfred Angelos, a designer known for his bridesmaid dresses.
Gill said there will be a variety of colors, styles and sizes, but added that “the No. 1 lesson that I’ve learned is that I know nothing about what teenagers are looking for these days.”
“I had a great senior prom and it was so much fun and these kids have had a rough couple years [with the pandemic],” Gill said, “so I want to make sure that anybody who wants to have a nice time [at their prom] has a nice time and isn’t excluded.”
“I love helping the girls try on the dresses,” Cropp said. “You can see their eyes light up then they find a dress and it fits perfect. It was cool to be a part of that experience because I remember finding my prom dress, and even my wedding gown.”
