Among the items approved on Oct. 18 was a wireless site agreement with Verizon that will bring upgraded cellular service to the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds area.
Due to less-than-desired cell service in the area, which includes Leonardtown High and Middle schools and the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, the county commissioners agreed to waive site rental fees of $24,000 a year for 12 years to facilitate the improvements.
Bob Kelly, St. Mary's chief information officer, noted that there have been commercial challenges at the fairgrounds for vendors.
"It's been a struggle," John Richards, president of the St. Mary's County Fair Association, said. "We thank Bob Kelly for sticking up for us."
Kelly said Verizon installed fiber optic cable before this year's county fair in preparation for the coming upgrade.
Cellular service at this year's fair was an improvement, county officials say.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked why the county agreed to the rent abatement of $288,000. Kelly said the county was not in a very strong negotiating position because the upgrade was not in Verizon's five-year plan.
Kelly noted that 12 years of not paying the lease will repay Verizon for its $320,000 investment, which doesn't include the fiber they recently installed.
"We're actually making out on the deal," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said.
O'Connor noted that Verizon service at the intersection of routes 4 and 5 just south of the fairgrounds is weak. "AT&T seems to be alright there, not so much Verizon," he said.
The lease consists of a 10-year lease with four five-year renewals, according to a board document.
Kelly said that the current cellular antenna on site is only 15 feet tall but will be 140 to 150 feet tall when the project is complete at a 360-square-foot site at the fairgrounds.
New EMS position funded
The commissioners approved funding for a new deputy director position in emergency management.
From Nov. 1 to June 30 next year, the costs are $86,784 including salary and benefits. The full-year salary is $88,088, according to a board document. Some equipment and office furniture for $2,264 and $3,200 were included in the funding.
Stephen Walker, emergency services director, noted that commissioners approved the new position on Sept. 27.
HAZMAT pickup purchase approved
The commissioners approved an expenditure of $107,375 that includes $63,000 for a new pickup truck, lighting and lettering.
Gerald Gardner, emergency communications manager, said another pickup and trailer that have been used for hazardous materials will be returned for use to the department of public works and transportation.
After questioning from O'Connor about possible cross contamination of hazardous materials with other items, Gardner said that hazardous materials will be placed inside a drum in the pickup. Walker said the pickup will be multi-use.
Solid waste plan update considered
The commissioners set a Nov. 15 public hearing for a revised solid waste and recycling plan. Public comment will be taken until Nov. 22 and the commissioners would vote Nov. 29 on approval.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) noted that a compost facility is referenced in the proposal.
Jim Gotsch, director of public works and transportation, said that "composting has taken off across the country."
Bus stop signs being installed
The commissioners approved a $3 million grant from the Maryland Department of Transportation for fiscal 2023. Allison Swint, deputy director of public works and transportation, said installation of some St. Mary's Transit System bus stop signs is in the works, specifically on private commercial properties and in county rights-of-way.
The county is still waiting on a state permit so it can install bus stop signs in rights-of-way controlled by the state, Swint said.
The issue came to light after Joseph Harry Norris IV, the son of a former Leonardtown mayor, was killed after being struck by a vehicle on July 29. Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R), who was absent on Oct. 18, previously talked about Norris being dropped off in a rainstorm at a non-designated area along Route 5 in Leonardtown near Cedar Lane Assisted Living Community when he was struck.