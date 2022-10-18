Emergency communications manager speaks

Gerald Gardner, St. Mary's County's emergency communications manager, addresses the commissioners on Oct. 18 about a new pickup that will be purchased for hazardous materials and other uses. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

Among the items approved on Oct. 18 was a wireless site agreement with Verizon that will bring upgraded cellular service to the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds area. 

Due to less-than-desired cell service in the area, which includes Leonardtown High and Middle schools and the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, the county commissioners agreed to waive site rental fees of $24,000 a year for 12 years to facilitate the improvements. 

