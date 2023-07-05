visitation 2

A giant American flag hangs at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department during visitation services Wednesday for firefighter Brice Trossbach, who was killed June 27 while battling a house fire in Leonardtown.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID

Wednesday and Thursday were the days firefighters throughout the region said their farewells to firefighter Brice Clayton Trossbach. The 25-year-old professional firefighter with Naval District Washington died during the morning hours of June 27 while battling a two-alarm blaze at a home on Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown.

In addition to being a firefighter at Naval Air Station Patuxent, Trossbach had spent seven years as a volunteer, first with Leonardtown and then Bay District.


  

