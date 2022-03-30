It took more than 20 years of pressure from her sister before Patricia Smith finally relented and was installed as the president of the newly-formed Patuxent River Marine Corps League Auxiliary Tuesday night at the VFW Post in California.
A total of seven members were sworn in during the installation ceremony of new officers.
“We welcome you into the auxiliary,” Judge Advocate Doris Bujanowski said to the new members. “So welcome. Yay.”
The new group's board of trustees is comprised of Smith, Bujanowski, Senior Vice President Mary Fay and Junior Vice President MaryLee Kolich.
Smith started hearing about how much a local auxiliary would benefit the community from her sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Sanning, who is the National junior vice president for the USMC Auxiliary.
“I’d been asking her for 20 years because I find it enjoyable to connect with other Marine Corps wives, sisters, daughters, mothers,” said Sanning, who has several family members who were or are in the Marines. “When you leave the camaraderie of the Marine Corps sometimes you’re just out there with nothing, so you join to still maintain that camaraderie.”
“She would ask me all the time,” said Smith, who lives in Mechanicsville and is retired after 37 years as a certified peer recovery specialist. "All. The. Time."
Sanning said the nonprofit auxiliary’s purpose “is to band together and assist the Marine Corps league, the Marine Corps veterans and our community” with fundraisers for local organizations.
“We do what we can for communities,” said Sanning, whose home unit is in Missouri, though she will be an associate member of the new auxiliary, which is part of the Mid-East Division.
Members have to be to a Marine Corps member or veteran. Those who are not are able to be associate members.
“I am on fire. I’m ready to get busy,” said Smith, whose husband, Nicholas, served 28 years in the Marines. “I hope that we would get out in the community and help wherever we can and start to make a difference. Even if it’s just planting the seed that we’re here and hopefully it will grow and let people know we’re here.”
“He’s doing things [in the Marine Corps League] so I might as well go do things as well,” said Fay, referring to husband, Joe, who served 26 years in the Marines before a medical honorable discharge, and is a member of the Marine Corps League. “I’m ready to get started.”
Sanning said she’s thrilled with the new auxiliary.
“I’m just over the moon because our mother and dad instilled in us such a sense of community giving and civic-mindedness,” she said. “And this is just another way to give.”
The Patuxent River Marine Corps League Auxiliary will meet 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the VFW Post in California at 23282 Three Notch Road.
For more information or to become a member, email Patricia Smith at MCLAUXPAXRIV@gmail.com.