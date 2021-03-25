After his Lexington Park restaurant burned down just about a year ago, “Captain” Patrick Wathen is returning to the restaurant industry next week at a new location.
“Captain Pat’s at Dennis Point” will have its grand opening on April 1, the longtime waterman said this week, after he acquired a waterfront space at the Dennis Point Marina and Campground in Drayden.
Wathen’s original restaurant, Captain Pat’s Seafood, operated off Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for about two decades, before it burned down in a fire on April 3, 2020.
Fire marshal investigators determined the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction in a boiler plate, a notice by the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The restaurant was later completely razed.
Wathen, a waterman who started out by selling seafood off the side of Three Notch Road north of where the former store was located, said he was originally looking for a location closer to Lexington Park.
“I couldn’t find anything to work with,” he said. But the new location in Drayden will have views of the water, as well as boat access and outdoor seating.
In the past year since the fire, Wathen said he has been working on the water every day to supply seafood to the community, and will continue crabbing to deliver fresh seafood at his new restaurant.
The new eatery, which is set for a liquor board hearing next month, will have two bars, seating on the deck and a picnic area which will be used for to-go orders.
The new location will be housed in Dennis Point’s previous restaurant, Crane Creek Bar and Grill, according to Tammie Johnson, the service manager at the marina.
In addition to a restaurant comeback, he also just recently married his wife, Ashley Wathen, on St. Patrick’s Day.
“It’s always been known as my day,” he said. But now, the holiday is “our day.”
