Additional funds allocated to turf fields in county

The St. Mary’s County commissioners approved Tuesday a budget amendment to cover unanticipated costs for three synthetic turf fields in the county.
Chancellor’s Run Regional Park, Chaptico Park and John G. Lancaster Park are included in the project, and all three are scheduled to be completed by the end this month. The fields will provide year-round play for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and football and will also allow for overnight tournament play, according to meeting documents.
Originally, funding for the project was around $3.3 million but during the review and permit process, it was realized an additional $95,200 would be needed for soil stabilization and concrete curbing.
Arthur Shepherd, director of recreation and parks, said Tuesday that during the subgrade preparation portion of the project at Chancellor’s Run, the contractor identified areas within the field that were not stabilized due to large amounts of topsoil. The expanse of the turfed area is 91,200 square feet and the non-stabilized area covered 45,000 square feet, about 49% of the whole field. Concrete curbing will be installed at all three sites. Also, $70,000 of the $95,200 would be used for soil stabilization at Chancellor’s Run and $25,200 would be used for concrete at all three sites.
The option for placing fence posts in the concrete curbing that surrounds the turf area was not included in the initial bid quote, but the posts being installed in the curbing would be a major enhancement of the project, Shepherd said. The fencing that surrounds each of the fields included player gates and a service entry gate which allows for safe management of the fields and would help keep animals away.
He told commissioners, “just yesterday we did a walk-through in two of the sites, Chaptico Park and Chancellor’s Run, and last night I went by and there were young people, soccer players, participating at Chaptico.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked if Chaptico Park was finished since residents were using the new field, with Shepherd responding the turf installation is, but now the department will have to put fencing around the perimeter and put in asphalt. He mentioned, residents “are allowed to be on the field, they are usable.”
“Can you explain soil stabilization?” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked.
Shepherd told commissioners the soil must be able to hold weight and at Chancellor’s Run the soil “did not stand” and “was like jello,” he said.
“We might have to [stabilize the soil] at Field 2, the Bermuda [natural grass] field, there at Chancellor’s, that’s why it’s always flooded in that section,” Shepherd mentioned, adding, it’s hard to know “until you test the ground to see what it can hold.”
The commissioners agreed to approve the budget amendment their capital reserve.
On Wednesday, Shepherd told The Enterprise the total cost of the fields is now around $3.7 million, with $269,339 coming from Program Open Space funding. He mentioned there is also $3.8 million programmed in the fiscal 2021 budget for the turf fields. Although Chancellor’s Run, Chaptico and Lancaster parks are named in the project, Shepherd plans to meet with volunteer sports league leaders to identify needs before potentially making a recommendation to commissioners regarding other sites.
