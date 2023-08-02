Fred Severson didn’t have much time to bask in the glory of scoring the overtime winner to lead his team to a come-from-behind 13-12 win over Team Dan on July 26.
Moments after netting the game-winner on an assist from Brian Magill, the 57-year-old contractor was back on the rink ready to serve as an official in the next game.
“It adds to the excitement,” Severson said with a laugh as he headed off for the opening face-off.
Such is life in the Leonardtown Adult Summer Roller Hockey League, which plays Wednesday nights at the Leonard Hall Recreation Center.
The league currently has 65 players — it hopes to add five more players next year — in ages from 18 to 60 on eight teams, which are named after the team captains.
Teams play three 16-minute periods and there is no fighting allowed on the 80-foot-by-12-foot surface.
“This is a blast out here,” Severson, who lives in Hollywood, said of the league, which he claimed is the longest running adult hockey league in Maryland. “A lot of these guys have been here since the late 1900s, so there’s also a lot of camaraderie.”
The 10-week summer league will give way to a winter league that runs late September to early January, followed by a spring league that runs January through May.
The league, which is always looking for goaltenders who it will train and outfit, also redrafts players each year.
“I played [organized hockey] when I was younger,” said Ricky Utz, 40, of St. Leonard, who is a service manager for Penske, “but I joined the league [in 2008] just for exercise. We always have a good time.”
Utz played high school football and lacrosse at Patuxent High School with his brother, Randy, and the two are suiting up again as members of Team Rick.
“We’ve always tried to play together,” Ricky Utz said of the duo, who are both defenseman and whose families also vacation together. “I always draft him every year, and he’s pretty good.”
Ricky, who said he’s been a Washington Capitals fan since 1991, added he never thinks about trying to bodycheck his brother, but “other guys, yeah.”
As of July 26, Team Ian held top place with a record of 3-1 and six points. Team Dan (2-0-1) is a place back while Team Fred, Team Rick and Team Chris each have a record of 2-1 and four points.
The league began in 1999 at the Skate Station, the current home of Southern Maryland News' St. Mary's County office along with other businesses in California, with four teams and 33 players.
Severson, who also plays with his sons Andrew and Scott, said the league holds benefit tournaments to help give back to the community.
“Most of these guys I’ve been playing with my entire life, so we just come down for the camaraderie,” said 40-year-old defenseman Justin Beam, who is a contractor for BG Products, lives in Edgewater and has been a member of the league for the better part of the past 21 years. “It’s also good competition and it’s well organized. I’ve also been dealing with Fred and his sons for a long time and I grew up with a lot of these guys so it’s easier to get along with everybody, even though it gets chippy now and then.”
The 5-foot, 10-inch defenseman, who attended Frederick Douglass High School, said he’s been playing hockey for about 30 years and uses the sport “as an outlet.”
As of July 26, Beam leads the league with 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists), one more than Team Ian's Ian Hanson, Team Dan's Austin Winzenberg and Dan Knight.
Another 50 players take part in a four-team floor hockey league that plays at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the summer at the same location in Leonardtown.
The teams are a success story for Leonard Hall, which reopened in June following an approximately $500,000 facelift in which the center received new bleachers, sound system, dashboard and flooring.
“This has been a very exciting renovation,” St. Mary’s Recreation & Parks Director Art Shepherd said of the facility, which also hosts indoor soccer, roller skating, summer camps and other events. “It gives us a safe indoor space for years to come. I’m very excited that it’s very well used, but we knew it would be.”
For more information about the Leonard Hall Recreation Center, which is located at 23145 Leoard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, call 301-475-4200 or go to https://recreation.stmarysmd.com.
For more information on the Leonardtown Adult Summer Roller Hockey League, contact Fred Severson at 410-610-1434 or fredseverson7@gmail.com.
