After rumors of a threat of violence at Leonardtown Middle School spread last month, the St. Mary's public school system's safety and security office updated the school board on its threat response protocol.
The safety and security office has implemented a 24-hour on-call procedure for certain staff, who monitor the school system’s alert tip line as well as Gaggle software, which monitors student accounts for dangerous communications.
“We’re not waiting until Monday morning anymore,” Sgt. Sarah Smith of the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office told the school board last Wednesday. “We’re able to get officers right out to knock on doors and do those threat investigations.”
Through a pilot of the Gaggle software started this January, schools received a total of 238 reports as of April 19, 225 of which reported questionable content. A total of 145 of the reports from Gaggle were self-harm related. About 13 of the reports were related to student situations.
“In each of those, the Gaggle corporate office calls our office directly,” Mike Wyant, the school system’s safety and security officer, said.
Wyant said there was “unfortunately” at least one incident where the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Maryland State Police had to meet with the school board for a child pornography incident.
He also said students use a large, shared Google Document as a “self-created chat room.”
“Sometimes there’s 150 pages, no kidding, no exaggeration, of text that we have to read to see what’s going on and intercept that,” Wyant said.
The situation with Leonardtown Middle School, where students and parents posted online about how they heard a school shooting was incoming at the school.
“The situation two weekends ago, with Leonardtown Middle School, was a rumor,” as opposed to a threat, Wyant said.
“The difference is, nobody could tell us, or the sheriff’s office or anybody in the world, who said they were going to do something. It was ‘I heard’ and ‘I heard from so and so,’” Wyant said.
Regardless of whether a report is a rumor or a threat, the sheriff’s office and school security team still investigate it.
“When it comes to rumors … we always have to attribute them back to a threat, until we know otherwise,” Smith said.
Police had an increased presence at Leonardtown Middle after the rumors spread, speaking with students in an attempt to trace back the rumors, as well as to reassure them that police were there in case any violence occurred.