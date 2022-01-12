The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program is now accepting applications for fiscal 2023 easement cycle.
Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the 10-year water and sewer plan for the county and a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils.
The mission of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation is to preserve productive farmland and woodland for the continued production of food and fiber for all of Maryland's citizens.
MALPF was established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1977 and is part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture. The Foundation purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict development on prime farmland and woodland. MALPF settled on its first purchased easement in October 1980.
The program is one of the most successful programs of its kind in the country. Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country.
All easement applications must be received by May 2.
Once applications are received, they will be ranked by the county's Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board using the state mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment system. The ranked applications will be submitted to the state for easement consideration.