At age 52, St. Mary's County native Mike Alderson Jr. finally decided to run for public office.
He is running for the District 3 county commissioner seat as a Republican against Elizabeth O'Connor and Dawn Murphy for the seat currently held by Commissioner John O'Connor (R).
Alderson, who graduated from Great Mills High School in 1987, lives in Coltons Point with his wife, Andrea. They have two sons, 19 and 13.
The couple has been consistent in their work life over the years. Alderson has worked with Automated Graphic Systems in White Plains for 29 years, while his wife has been a kindergarten teacher for 28 years.
For the past three years, Alderson has been a project manager.
If elected, he wants to support small businesses coming out of COVID-19. "I want to level the playing field," he said, adding that he has more to give to the community.
"I feel that the idea of a 'government of the people, by the people, for the people' is slowly slipping away, and we need to recapture that idea that our forefathers gifted us," he said, as quoted from his website.
In accord with a statement on the county's website, Alderson said he wants to provide good customer service, protect the county's rural heritage and foster economic growth.
Alderson said he's wanted to run for office for many years, noting that several people have asked him to run over the years as well.
He is a member of the Optimist Club and the Historic St. Mary's City Fort to 400 Commission. The latter will commemorate the 400th year of the state's founding in 2034.
A four-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a light armored vehicle crewman, Alderson said he admires former President Ronald Reagan.