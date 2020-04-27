All hands on deck: Boaters hope to stop station closure

The proposed closing of a Chesapeake Bay area Coast Guard station has gotten the attention of stakeholders on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and elsewhere, who claim the facility is a key safety component in a busy boating area.
The Oxford station has also been cited as a homeland security necessity due to its proximity to two major plants on the shores of Calvert County.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security have been seeking comments regarding its “planned consolidation of redundant Coast Guard boat stations.”
In its summary regarding its plan to close and consolidate five facilities with neighboring stations — the other targeted stations are in New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Massachusetts — the Coast Guard stated, “many stations were established at a time when boats lacked engines and were powered by oars and paddles. With modern boat operating speeds and improved direction-finding technology ... many calls for Coast Guard assistance can be responded to by multiple units significantly faster than when these boat stations were first established.”
The Oxford station is located on the Tred Avon River, which merges with the Choptank River, which in turn merges with the Chesapeake Bay just below the southern tip of Tilghman Island.
While Coast Guard officials contend that “the combination of significantly improved response times, along with an overall reduction in rescue calls due to boating safety improvements throughout the nation, has resulted in a more robust response system,” other boaters and observers are not convinced the closure is warranted.
“While I understand the intent of the proposal, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is concerned that ceasing operations in Oxford will have several negative impacts on the safety and security of the region and throughout the state of Maryland,” wrote DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio. “If neighboring USCG stations such as Annapolis assume the responsibilities previously held by Station Oxford, the response time to those on the water will be dramatically increased. ... Based on our department’s estimates, the degraded response times to these waters could exceed two-to-three hours, putting those on the water at higher risk.”
“The extreme conditions of storm and wave fetch on the very large Chesapeake Bay in summer, including waterspouts and rapidly formed tornadic winds, require an extremely urgent emergency response,” stated Eastern Shore resident Pamela R. Getson. “There is simply no redundancy for emergency response along the miles of river and smaller tributaries of the Choptank River, nor for rapid dispatch of Station Oxford when it assists rescue or relief on the Western Shore of the bay near Plum Point and Calvert Cliffs, which is another area not rapidly serviced safely by Station Annapolis.”
The Coast Guard plays a significant homeland security role in Calvert County, since the agency, along with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, enforces the exclusion zone for transport ships docking at Dominion Cove Point’s offshore terminal.
“The United States Coast Guard is an important partner to Dominion Energy and we expect that they will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure safe operations at the Cove Point LNG terminal,” the company stated when asked to comment on the proposed station closure.
A request for comment from Exelon, owners and operators of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, regarding any homeland security issues they might have regarding the proposed station closing had not been answered at press time.
“Economically, the area and its waterways form one of the most critical seafood harvesting grounds in the state,” a joint statement from U.S. senators Benjamin Cardin (D) and Chris Van Hollen (D) and First District Congressman Andy Harris (R) read. “In its large geographic jurisdiction are the active Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant as well as the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas export facility, two key national security assets. Moreover, these waters are part of the Intracoastal Waterway that vessels use for transit along the length of the East Coast of the continental United States. Thousands of watermen work and travel along the waterways, even in cold water and inclement weather.”
In filed documents signed by USCG Rear Admiral Matthew W. Sibley, the agency noted that the proposed station closures were mandated in 2017 by the Government Accountability Office.
“This GAO report recommended the consolidation of 18 boat stations,” the request for comments advisory stated. Coast Guard officials stated all 18 boat stations identified in the GAO report were not considered “due to environmental and operational factors.”
Public comment on the proposed closures and consolidations concluded April 14. Well over 30 statements protesting the Oxford Station’s closure were received. If approved, the consolidation is expected to commence in fiscal 2021.