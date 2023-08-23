A group is planning a reunion for descendants of enslaved people that were forced into labor and sold to save a Jesuit college nearly two centuries ago.

The Southern Maryland GU272-Jesuit Enslaved will host the event the weekend Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The weekend will consist of genealogical, educational and networking programs and activities as well as tours to several of the missions


  

