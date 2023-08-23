A group is planning a reunion for descendants of enslaved people that were forced into labor and sold to save a Jesuit college nearly two centuries ago.
The Southern Maryland GU272-Jesuit Enslaved will host the event the weekend Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The weekend will consist of genealogical, educational and networking programs and activities as well as tours to several of the missions
“It’s American history,” Southern Maryland Descendant Gathering Steering Committee Chair Julie Hawkins Ennis said during an interview at St. Francis Xavier Church in Newtowne Neck. “I’m African American, but we didn’t even know this history. It’s not here to hurt anybody. I’s not here to say anybody’s less or better. It’s Black history that people need to know. We need to learn from it.”
On Nov. 13, 1838, Jesuit missions in St. Mary’s, Charles and Prince George’s counties sold 272 enslaved persons to Louisiana plantations in Terrebonne, Iberville and Ascension parishes.
The enslaved, who were forced to work various jobs such as farming, housekeeping, gardening and cooking for the churches, were sold for $115,000 (about $3.5 million today) to help the Catholic church support what was then Georgetown College, which Ennis said was “failing economically.”
“It was an eye-opener because being a Black Catholic, and especially my grandmother who was a devout Catholic,” Hawkins Ennis said. “We would never think that priests not only had enslaved, but also sold them.”
The enslaved were taken to a holding cell in Alexandria, Va., and then shipped south aboard the Katherine Jackson. But not every priest was in favor of the plan.
The Rev. Joseph Carbery of St. Inigoes told his 23-year-old cook, Louisa Mahoney-Mason, and her mother, Anna, to hide in the woods and later bought her back for just over $600.
“She was a very faithful woman and well recognized in the community,” Southern Maryland Descendant Gathering Steering Committee Co-Chair Henrietta Pike said of Louisa, who is Pike’s two-time great-grandmother.
One of the reunion tours is scheduled for St. Ignatius in St. Inigoes, where Mahoney-Mason was employed.
“I’ll get to stand on the same ground that she cooked in,” Pike said.
The story was unearthed by students at Georgetown University in 2016 when an embarkment list for the Katherine Jackson was discovered. The project was named GU272 in honor of the number of enslaved people who were sold.
“We lost family,” Hawkins Ennis said, “and we had no clue they were even out there.”
Ennis said the organization has found more than 10,000 descendants “and the list is growing.” They include doctors, actors and musicians, such as Kanye West, whose grandfather recently owned a water cafe in Lexington Park.
“The goal of this is to find all the people who were left behind to connect all of us together,” Pike said.
Ennis said she and her family have always been devout Catholics, so the fact Jesuit priests once owned slaves has been an eye-opening experience.
“I’m almost glad they’re not here to see or hear this,” Hawkins Ennis said, referring to her grandmother and grandfather, who died in 2015 and 2016. “It would have crushed them.”
She added she even “went through a whole year of going back and forth whether I should remain Catholic,” though she eventually decided to retain her faith.
“It’s the ancestors speaking to us bringing us back together,” Hawkins Ennis said. “We’re trying to bring everybody back for family, faith and unity.”
“Our history has always been difficult to plot and find so with this it’s history that we can actually say has been found and documented,” Hawkins Ennis said. “It’s our history that we’ve been able to uncover and it happens to involve almost half the country. You can’t keep picking and choosing which history you’re going to tell people. All our history is important.”
The Southern Maryland GU272-Jesuit Enslaved reunion will be held at St. Mary’s College. The group has compiled more than 50 surnames of descendants.
There will be tours, a reclamation project, church services, speakers and more. The activities are free, but registration is required.
For more information, contact Julie Hawkins Ennis at 240-587-7036 or smddgatherine@gmail.com.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters