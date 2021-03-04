The St. Mary’s school board received safety and security updates at its meeting last week, including progress with the construction of security vestibules in schools.
Michael Wyant, chief of safety and security for schools, presented to the board regarding a number of school safety improvements, particularly on security infrastructure.
According to meeting documents, in September 2018, a strategic plan to create standardized physical security infrastructure for all schools was approved by the board, an effort that coincided with the passage of the Maryland Safe to Learn Act of 2018 and funding appropriations provided by county commissioners and the state.
The plan included enhancements such as school security vestibules, visitor management systems, security window laminate, exterior monitoring systems and security camera systems for all schools and office sites.
Wyant said security vestibules provide additional protection by adding a secured space for screening and processing people before they enter the main parts of schools. Moving forward, all visitors will be required to present photo identification and once they are registered, doors to the school will electronically open.
Security vestibule construction is currently completed at Chopticon, Leonardtown and Great Mills high schools, the Dr. James A. Forrest career and Technology Center, Esperanza, Margaret Brent and Spring Ridge middle schools, and George Washington Carver, Green Holly, Greenview Knolls and Lexington Park elementary schools.
The vestibules are still under construction at Park Hall and Piney Point elementary schools with an estimated completion date of April 6, and the Chesapeake Public Charter School is in the architectural design phase.
If all goes to plan, all vestibules should be complete by 2023, Wyant mentioned.
“The security vestibules are built to make it look like they belong,” rather than additions, and inside is a station manned by a safety security assistant, he said.
While the school system has hired safety security assistants for every building with grant money, which will end by the end of the year, Wyant said the positions are “critical for due diligence of the process,” and claimed he would work to keep them there.
Other security updates, he said, “we’re always focusing on and continue to work on all the time,” include staffing, interior locking classrooms, the radio communication system, emergency first aid stations and weather and lightning detection systems at high schools for the athletic fields.
Changes to STEM this year
Later in the meeting, Colleen Gill, supervisor of instructional programs, shared with the board changes to the academy application process, including for the science, technology, engineering and mathematics academies at Lexington Park Elementary, Spring Ridge Middle and Great Mills High. While working on an adjusted schedule this year, applications will be opening the first Wednesday in April and will close May 7.
She said STEM academy applications are usually ranked based on an assessment matrices but since there were no assessments last year to pull data from, this year every applicant for a given academy program will sit for a common assessment. Those meeting or exceeding the standards set will be placed into a lottery to determine who will fill the available spots. Schools will set final rosters in late August.
“The reason we’re doing this is because we’re not looking at [state standardized test] scores, we’re not looking at your grades,” Scott Smith, superintendent of the public school system, said. “There has been so much disruption last year and some people had access and support and some people didn’t. … We feel it’s the most fair way to move forward given where we are in this pandemic.”
Gill noted current STEM students will be given priority over applicants for sixth and ninth grades. In addition, no applications will be accepted for STEM 4 this year, since students have only been in school for kindergarten, first grade and half of second grade, which is not enough time, nor has enough data been collected, to place them into the program.
