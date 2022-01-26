Roy Alvey is running again for St. Mary's County commissioner in District 1, but this time he's running in the Republican primary. He filed Jan. 11.
Alvey, 72, ran in the November 2018 general election as an unaffiliated candidate against Eric Colvin (R) and Timothy Ridgell (D). Alvey lost the 2018 race with 10.2% of the vote. Colvin won with 53.7% and Ridgell had 36.1%. Colvin replaced Tom Jarboe, a Republican who did not seek reelection.
Alvey declined to be interviewed for this story, but did submit a statement.
A Mechanicsville native and Chopticon High School graduate, Alvey served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Infantry. He was employed from 1971 to 2009 by C&P Telephone (later Bell Atlantic and currently Verizon), according to metcom.org. Alvey serves on the board of commissioners for the utility.
Alvey and his wife, Rose, reside in Valley Lee and have two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
His priorities include public safety, education, infrastructure, affordable housing, programs for youth and teens and senior citizens’ needs.
Alvey said in his statement he believes being a county commissioner is a full-time job, and noted that he has the time and dedication to serve.
"I have always worked in direct contact with the public, and have an understanding of the needs of the community," he said in the statement.