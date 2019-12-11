An amended plan regarding the St. Mary’s County Board of Education’s health insurance holidays for school employees was approved by county commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting with no discussion, cutting the planned relief from two months to just one.
After a rejection of a holiday rebate by commissioners last month, a school board meeting led to a new — and reduced — plan for the $1.5 million they tried to give to school staff as a reward for conservative spending through their health care plan, out of a $3.5 million rebate issued to the school board by its health insurance company earlier this year.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) suggested last week in a letter to The Enterprise a plan to give 20% of the rebate back to school staff since the school employees pay 20% of premium costs and the school system pays 80%.
The original plan was to pay for teachers’ and other school staffs’ health care premiums through four paychecks, or two months. That plan was reduced down to two paychecks. In addition, two payments originally planned for retirees’ health care premiums have been reduced to one (retirees are paid once per month). The money not spent will instead be paid to the Other Post-Employment Benefits trust fund for retired school employees.
More specifically, two payments totaling $412,848 will go to employee health care holidays, one payment of $329,610 will go to the retiree health care holiday and $757,542 will go to OPEB, still resulting in $1.5 million, just dispersed differently than originally planned.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the county’s department of human resources asked commissioners to approve additional holiday leave for St. Mary’s County government employees during the Christmas holiday season, beyond Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The commissioners approved additional paid time off for employees in recognition of the season and of the employees’ work throughout the year in the past, according to meeting documents.
The request includes Dec. 26 of this year and Jan. 2, 2020, as additional days of paid leave and would provide floating holiday leave for county employees required to work on those dates.
Neighboring counties such as Calvert and Charles have decided to recognize additional holidays, too — in Calvert County additional holidays include Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 and half a day on Dec. 31, and the Charles County commissioners granted Dec. 26 and 27 as well as Jan. 2, 2020, as additional holidays, according to Catherine Pratson, director of human resources for the county.
The St. Mary’s County commissioners unanimously approved the two additional holiday leave days for St. Mary’s government employees.
