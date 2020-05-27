Amendments allow privately owned minor utilities to serve existing businesses

The St. Mary’s County commissioners approved a request from the department of land use and growth management last week to adopt amendments to a county zoning document to allow privately owned minor utilities to serve existing businesses under some conditions.
Last February, Bill Hunt, director of the department of land use and growth management, came to the commissioners with a request for a public hearing concerning the amendments, after the owners of a restaurant and motel in Ridge realized they needed to expand sewer capacity before opening its doors later this year.
The current comprehensive zoning ordinance for the county allows a public utility when “necessary to support legally established uses and involves only minor facilities or structures such as a small drainage channel; aqueduct; small sewer or water pump station or substation; above-ground distribution or transmission lines including service for telephone or cable television; underground water, sewer, drainage, gas, electricity, telephone, or related utility lines; recycling centers; telephone switching centers; and telegraph or cable television transmitting offices.” The current use of minor utilities is restricted to public utilities.
The specific reason for the ordinance is to allow an onsite sewage disposal system to be constructed on a different site from where the sewage is produced to remedy a failed onsite sewage disposal system for nonresidential properties. The property where the business is located and the property where the offsite minor utility is constructed must be under the same ownership, Hunt said.
New businesses could not use privately owned offsite utilities, and privately owned offsite utilities could not be used for existing or new residential uses.
On May 19, Hunt told commissioners there was a public hearing regarding the amendments in March, where no resident objected, and no written comments were submitted. The Critical Area Commission staff made a recommendation, included in the current document. He said the county attorney reviewed the revised document.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) expressed a concern with having to get easements to put in pipes that pass through private property.
“With the games people play, how prevalent could this become as Pandora’s box opens up if we approve this? … I recognize today there is only one … if it were a one time deal then there are some things we could look at,” he said, noting the ordinance would open this option up to anyone in the county who meets the criteria.
Hunt mentioned the department of economic development did a study to see how many existing businesses could be served by this amendment which showed “quite a large number could utilize a minor utility.”
“That becomes my concern,” Morgan responded.
The health department is involved in this, Hunt reminded commissioners, and the sewage system has to be certified as failing by the department to qualify for a minor utility under these amendments.
“So this helps out people, it helps the environment, it’s up to the individual property owner to determine if they want to allow an easement. I think this is a no-brainer, it’s a win-win for the county,” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) inquired about property owners who do not want to be involved, asking if there is recourse that can be taken if two party’s cannot come up with a reasonable agreement.
Hunt said the most logical way to handle such a situation would be to go through the department of public works and transportation for an easement which would allow pipes to run through county rights of way, cutting out having to deal with any private property owners.
“Is there any compensation to the county for doing this?” Morgan asked about granting permission for private property owners to use public rights of way, with Hunt responding that would be a question for the department of public works and transportation.
Hewitt asked if each interested site would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, with Hunt confirming. The health department reviews the system for eligibility and the department of public works and transportation would approve right-of-way usage. He added, sewage systems would not be allowed to expand to provide more seats in a restaurant or any commercial space.
Colvin moved to approve and sign the ordinance adopting the amendments to the county’s comprehensive zoning ordinance with Hewitt motioning second. The motion passed in a 4-1 vote, with Morgan voting against.
Hewitt told Hunt his approval is predicted on the Critical Area Commission’s involvement, and Morgan noted this is the first time the commission are doing this.
“St. Mary’s County becomes the guinea pig,” Morgan said.
Hewitt suggested, “It’s like a race. Somebody has to win, somebody has to come in first.”
