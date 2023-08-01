Though he held the role of chairman on the governing bodies of the higher education center in Southern Maryland for 18 years, Joe Anderson didn’t put himself above or think he was more important than anyone else.
“I’m the chairman of the board; they’re not my accomplishments,” Anderson said as he sat inside the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology building. “We worked on things together.”
And now after a nearly two-decade run, the 71-year-old Drayden resident will step into a chair emeritus role on the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland’s board of advisors.
“I should have stepped down about 10 years ago,” Anderson said. “Eighteen years is a long time to be on a board, period, letting alone as chair. We accomplished some amazing things for the county, [but] it was time to turn the reins over to the next leaders.”
“Joe’s leadership and continued service will pave the way for many successful years to come,” USMSM Executive Director Eileen Abel said in a news release.
Jack Keane, who is a Navy veteran from Charles County, will serve as chair for a term of two years at the higher education center located in the town of California in St. Mary's County.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity, although I know I have very big shoes to fill,” Keane said in the release.
Anderson and his board helped SMHEC come under the aegis of the University System of Maryland several years ago.
“It’s nice to be an independent board, but it’s also nice to have one of the best and most powerful university systems in the country and the benefits that went along with that we could never hope to match,” Anderson said. “At that time, universities were finding it was better to go online than it was to teach in a schoolhouse like we had. So some of our powerhouse schools like Johns Hopkins or George Washington decided to stop their affiliation with us because they were doing things a different way. So we really had to come up with a way that in terms of being able to sustain what we were doing we had to come up with a way to do that and working with university partners was the best option for us.”
He added that the partnership allows students to receive their master's degrees locally through classes taught by professors from institutions like Salisbury University, Bowie State University and Towson University.
Anderson said the academic mission of USMSM is to offer upper-level degrees such as master's and doctorate's, but it’s also starting to head in another direction.
“We’ve changed our focus, which is now to provide pathways to education and vocations by providing bachelor completion programs” as well, Anderson said of the program, which is known as 2+2. “There are a lot of people in [Southern Maryland] that don’t have access to higher education for whatever reason. The idea is to encourage people in the community to get their education here and to stay here and help build the community. A rising tide lifts all ships, and that’s what we want to do.”
He also helped secure funding for the SMART building several years back.
“It wasn’t the building we originally had in mind, but it’s about 1,000 times better than the building we had in mind,” said Anderson, who added that the third building on the campus was originally slated to be “more or less another classroom building.”
Anderson said John Bohannon, a former state delegate, was instrumental in assisting to do that when he said, “No, if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do it right.”
The result was an 80,000-square foot, $84 million “combination of a classroom building and research building.”
“I’m convinced that our education program has greatly enhanced the quality of the education provided to our kids, which, in turn, has helped to improve their quality life and that of our community,” Anderson said.
“The main attribute that Joe brought to the boards was his very high ethical standard,” board member George Hurlbert said. “And he abided by that throughout his whole tenure. He was open to new ideas, but he understood the history and the backgrounds ... and it wasn’t the way we’ve always done it but he did understand how we did it and the dimension to change.”
Anderson, who also served as a Democratic St. Mary’s County commissioner from 1998-2002, is also drawn to environmental concerns and serves on several boards, including the St. Mary's River Watershed Association.
USMSM also welcomed Kaprece James and Evalyne B. Ward to its board of advisors this year.
