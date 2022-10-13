Some differences were made known among two District 1 school board candidates on Wednesday night, one of which will replace Rita Weaver on the St. Mary’s public schools board following the Nov. 8 election.
Dorothy Andrews and Marsha Williams participated in a forum moderated by the League of Women Voters at the Lexington Park Library.
Andrews finished in first place in the primary by 1% over Williams in which two candidates advanced. Karolyn Bender was a distant third.
Andrews touted parental rights several times in her remarks, while Williams noted her experience in working as an attorney with foster children in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s and in the St. Mary’s school system.
“The past two months, I’ve heard a lot of stories from parents,” Andrews said. She noted that she raised three children on her own as a single mother and later married Rick Andrews, who has four children of his own.
Williams said she has a son who has attended St. Mary’s public schools for over 10 years. “I’ve served on the NAACP education committee for a number of years,” she said.
Andrews was asked the difference between 504 and individualized education plans for students needing special education services. She wasn’t sure, but said, “Do I know everything yet? No ... I think the school system does a great job with plans for students. I’m going to have a great school board to help me with” learning some things, she said.
Williams said an IEP is for students with disabilities and a 504 plan includes accommodations to help students achieve success.
The candidates were asked if the school board learned anything from how the pandemic affected schools.
“Hindsight is 20/20,” Williams said. “We need to be prepared for another pandemic if it happens.”
Andrews said children suffered harm with speech and social skills due to online learning from home. “King’s Christian Academy stayed open and asked students to wear masks,” she said, adding that the school board should look at what other states did successfully.
They were asked if they would support shutting down schools and mandatory masks and mandatory vaccinations for students in the future.
Andrews said no; parents’ choice; and no, respectively. Williams said yes, if it’s a policy; yes, if it’s a policy; and no, parents’ choice to the three questions.
The policies Williams referred to would come from the state board of education and in consultation with the health department, she said.
The candidates were asked if they support privatization of public schools. Williams said no, and Andrews said if a student is having a problem, they can go to another public school. “I really love [public] charter schools,” she said. “We have three grandchildren in the charter school, and I’m thrilled about it.”
In regard to a question about policies to protect children from gun violence and LGBT indoctrination, Andrews said there are already some policies in place in regard to safety and asked if LGBT indoctrination is taking place. Andrews said she would sit down in the classroom and see for herself if she heard any complaints from parents about the latter.
Williams said parents have a say in their children’s education, but not the final say. “It should be a community effort,” she said.
They were asked if the school board is being transparent enough in regard to drugs and gang activity in schools.
“I believe the school board is transparent,” Williams said.
“I believe the school board could do a little bit better job,” Andrews said. “I have heard from parents, and they don’t hear everything ... when you have to get a lawyer to find out about what happened when your child is involved. I have empathy for parents and students for what is going on in public schools. It is a frightening thing.”
In regard to whether there is a so-called “school-to-prison pipeline,” Williams said it exists but not in St. Mary’s County. “Discipline methods can improve,” she added.
“What’s lacking is discipline,” Andrews said. “I raised my three children by myself. I wasn’t messing around. They’re successful. What’s going on in society ... they need to be responsible for their actions.”
In regard to a question about what equity is, Andrews said it is “equal outcome no matter how much effort you put into it. I believe in equal opportunity.”
“There’s a difference between treating everyone the same and equity,” Williams said. The latter takes into account 504 and IEP plans and making sure a student with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder gets “time and a half” to get things done. “Equity just doesn’t come down to race,” she said.
In closing, Williams said, “I will always present the facts and not rhetoric and not be a contrarian, but when necessary challenge the status quo.”
Andrews said, “I’ve heard your concerns about sexual content in the health curriculum. If you want someone to stand up and push back, vote for me.” She added that teachers deserve to be respected and not forced to teach curriculum that goes against their convictions.
