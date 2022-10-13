Williams and Andrews at Lexington Park forum

St. Mary’s District 1 school board candidates Marsha Williams and Dorothy Andrews participated in a forum at the Lexington Park Library on Wednesday evening, Oct. 12.

 Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean

Some differences were made known among two District 1 school board candidates on Wednesday night, one of which will replace Rita Weaver on the St. Mary’s public schools board following the Nov. 8 election.

Dorothy Andrews and Marsha Williams participated in a forum moderated by the League of Women Voters at the Lexington Park Library.

