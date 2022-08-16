John Andries

Andries 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office photo

A Piney Point man facing federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol received "probation before judgment" for a local case.

John Andries, 36, of Piney Point was given two years of probation on Aug. 11 in exchange for a guilty plea on May 19 for resisting arrest on Feb. 25 outside Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown, according to the state courts website. In such a scenario, judgment is deferred and if Andries successfully completes the probation, the case could be expunged. 

