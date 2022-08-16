A Piney Point man facing federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol received "probation before judgment" for a local case.
John Andries, 36, of Piney Point was given two years of probation on Aug. 11 in exchange for a guilty plea on May 19 for resisting arrest on Feb. 25 outside Action Lounge and Billiards in Leonardtown, according to the state courts website. In such a scenario, judgment is deferred and if Andries successfully completes the probation, the case could be expunged.
In that case, Andries was originally charged with two counts of felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct along with one count of resisting arrest.
Andries was required to complete a substance abuse treatment program. On June 23, a completion certificate for Andries from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs was filed with the court.
In regard to the federal charges, Andries' attorney, Maria Jacob, agreed to a plea agreement, according to pacer.gov. Details were not provided, but U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras signed an order on Aug. 3 setting a plea agreement hearing for noon on Aug. 23.
Andries was originally charged with five offenses, including obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building.
According to pacer.gov, the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a YouTube video from Jan. 6, 2021, that allegedly showed Andries entering the Capitol through a broken window near the U.S. Senate wing door at 2:15 p.m. He was one of the first rioters to enter the Crypt, and later filmed himself walking to the Speaker’s lobby, commenting while on the way.