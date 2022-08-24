On Aug. 23, a Piney Point man pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding as part of a plea agreement for his actions during a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
John D. Andries, 36, was recorded on YouTube entering the Capitol on that day and commenting along the way, according to pacer.gov, a federal court website.
The plea agreement details were announced in an Aug. 23 press release by the U.S. Justice Department. He faces up to 20 years in prison plus fines when sentenced on Jan. 10, 2023.
Andries, a former aircraft mechanic, was initially charged with four other offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building.
Andries illegally entered the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., through a broken window near the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:15 p.m., just 2 minutes after rioters’ initial breach at that location. Once inside, he proceeded to the Crypt and was among rioters who attempted to push past U.S. Capitol Police officers. Eventually he and others were able to surge forward past the officers and further into the building, the release states, citing court documents.
Andries then went up the stairs to the second floor, crossed through Statuary Hall and made his way to the halls outside the House of Representatives chamber. There, he filmed himself and talked to the camera, making statements such as, “Think they’re scared yet?” and “I think the police have gotten the message. We ain’t back’n down.”
He eventually left the Speaker’s Lobby area and exited the Capitol. He filmed himself again on the portico outside the building, stating, “I think we’re on the right side of history.” Andries remained on the grounds, and at approximately 4:25 p.m., pushed against officers trying to disperse the crowd. He sat on a ledge and refused to move, leading officers to physically drag him away from the Capitol.
Rioters had sought to keep former President Donald Trump in office by stopping the official electoral college count of votes to certify Joe Biden as the country’s next president. The violent attack did not succeed, but several people died during or immediately after as a result of the riot, according to news reports.
In the 19 months following the riot, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including over 260 who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the release.
Charging papers say a tipster contacted the FBI on Jan. 17 and said they had been watching news during the Capitol insurrection and recognized a suspect as Andries, who they had last seen about two years ago and knew through a mutual friend.
The witness told the FBI that Andries had served in the military and had multiple DUI arrests, which agents wrote they confirmed in charging papers.