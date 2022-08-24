John Daniel Andries

On Aug. 23, a Piney Point man pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding as part of a plea agreement for his actions during a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

John D. Andries, 36, was recorded on YouTube entering the Capitol on that day and commenting along the way, according to pacer.gov, a federal court website.

